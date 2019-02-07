BARTOW – There will be a party in Bartow this weekend — the 19th Annual L.B. Brown Heritage Festival.
Commemorating L.B. Brown and the house he built in the late 19th century, the three-day event will feature more than 50 vendors selling food, drink and memorabilia, will be on hand. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, the L. B. Brown Youth Leadership Awards program takes place under the tent next to the museum. Students from area schools will be recognized for their community spirit, grades and behavior. There will be re-enactors of the United States Colored Troop present, as well as Black Seminoles. At 6 p.m., there will be a Black Cinema show.
On Saturday, Feb. 9, the festival opens at 10 a.m. with a panel discussion in the tent. Outside there will be a variety of entertainment, as well as Painting with a Twist, hosted by All For One.
On Sunday, Feb. 10, is Gospel Fest, emceed by Prophet Charles Brown. Featured will be Samuel Berrien, Isaac Brown and Gang, Angela Berrien, Rev. Rod Bostic, Jamar Camp and Voices of Harmony and New Generation.
And, throughout the weekend, the museum will be open for guests to see.
The L.B. Brown House and Museum is at 470 L.B. Brown Ave. in Bartow.
