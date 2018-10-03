POLK COUNTY – On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, the undefeated Haines City youth football “Northeast Rattlers” were playing against the undefeated “Dundee Ducks” at Cook Field in Haines City not long before the youth football 4 to 6-year-old playoffs. Witnesses said thousands of kids and parents were on and around Cook Field that day.
After the Rattlers beat the Ducks, not long after sunset, Rattlers coach and 2003 HCHS graduate Jonathan Jordan, father of three kids including a son on the Rattlers, was shot once in the chest with a .357 revolver. J Green, as he was known by some, died later at Heart of Florida Hospital.
Lake Alfred Raiders coach Deryke Dennard was there to scout the Rattlers that day, a team his son faced the next week. After shooting Jonathan, Deryke took his son to his grandmother’s home, emptied his .357, and called 911 to report what happened. At 4:30 a.m. the following morning, Deryke was released by the Haines City Police Department and allowed to go home.
According to two letters signed by Jonathan’s father, mailed to the assigned judge, and placed in the public record, even though there were thousands of people around the field that day, not one HCPD officer was present at Cook Field before the shooting, possibly because in the two months prior to the shooting, the acting police chief and the city manager had resigned.
Jonathan’s father further alleged that HCPD has had a poor reputation in the Oakland community of Haines City for lack of concern about black on black crime. Jonathan’s father asked why Deryke Dennard was not incarcerated.
Assistant State Attorney Jacob Orr said HCPD chose not to arrest but they did submit a complaint affidavit and State Attorney Brian Haas concluded there was probable cause to charge Dennard with felony manslaughter. Orr said this case was not like the recent stand your ground case against a Lake Wales Uber driver who shot and killed Winter Haven barber Jason Boek, a case ruled a justified homicide by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with no criminal affidavit filed.
Nearly two years to the day later, 10th Judicial Circuit Judge Jalal Harb disagreed. On Sept. 21, 2018, Judge Harb signed an order dismissing the state attorney’s case against Lake Alfred resident Deryke Dennard. Court documents describe the case in detail.
Around a week before the shooting, Dennard took his then 16-year-old stepdaughter to the dentist. On the way home, she said something about Dennard’s driving and ended up getting out of the car and walking home. At some point, she called her father, George Jordan Jr, aka “Pim Pim,” alleging abuse. “Pim Pim” and his brother “J Green” began threatening to kill Dennard at his Lake Alfred home, during phone calls and repeated text messages for the alleged abuse.
Both of the Jordan brothers had violent reputations according to multiple court depositions and both had been previously convicted for violent behavior. “J Green” put violent music videos on YouTube. In January 2016 “Pim Pim” and “J Green” were accused of beating a man to death with brass knuckles but no charges were filed by HCPD. In 2006 “J Green” was charged for murdering a man at a Denny’s parking lot in Winter Haven. Dennard’s wife of around 11 years said her husband was well aware of these violent accusations and that the Jordan brothers had violent reputations.
On Sept. 24, 2016, Dennard, a truck driver and father of six, was about to leave Cook Field but his red Camry was blocked in by a BBQ truck. According to court documents, Dennard saw the Jordan brothers and four other men walking toward him and at that point, he took his gun out of his car and put it in his pocket. The men started punching Dennard in the face. Defending himself, Dennard shot Jonathan Jordan in the chest.
Deryke Dennard, the Jordan family, and Haines City Police Chief James Elensky were contacted for comment but none were willing to speak on the record. According to one person who spoke off the record, one of the first things that Haines City City Manager Deric Feacher did upon getting hired was to initiate a policy that an HCPD officer be at every public event with more than 200 people.
“I do not believe the charges or arrest of Mr. Dennard were ever justified and it is unfortunate that his ankle was adorned with an electronic monitor and his neck was in a noose for the last year and the expense of hiring a lawyer and paying legal expenses has been a substantial burden on Mr. Dennard and his family but we are thankful that it is over,” emailed Dennard’s lawyer, Rafael Echemendia.
Haines City rapper Curtis Marshawn “BallaBean” Bean Sr. was good friends with Jonathan “J Green” Jordan and said that before the shooting he and his friend were both known for music that was not especially family friendly.
“That (shooting) tightened me up a bit, big on my life,” Bean said.
Since then Bean has been promoting and helping his son Curtis Marshawn “KidBalla” Bean Jr. write only positive music. Words don’t do KidBalla justice. Search for his videos online to see how the Bean family turned this tragedy at Cook Field into something that can bring pride to the Oakland community.
“I just want my son to promote positive work to the community, not gang banging,” Curtis Sr. said. “He is great at football but knows if his grades are not up, it doesn’t count.”
Bean said HCPD officers are at every game now and that there has not been an act of violence at Cook Field since. Bean also said he will never forget his friend Jonathan and that on Sept. 22 there was an all-day celebration of his life at multiple venues. Sometimes he brings a cardboard cutout of Jonathan’s face to Cook Field so he can still be part of the football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.