LAKE WALES – A former mayor is challenging the way the City of Lake Wales is bidding out some of its construction projects.
Mike Carter said it appears that the city is violating its own ordinances by not putting projects that cost over $35,000 out to competitive bid. City officials, including attorney Chuck Galloway, maintain that is not the case, however.
“I think where we are is we have two ordinances that are conflicting and bumping heads,” Carter said. “I’m here so that we can solve a problem. That’s what we need to focus on. (But) I still believe that what was done is illegal. We have a problem -- we need to fix it.”
At odds are two ordinances, 2-418 — which covers bidding — and 2-401 — which covers requests for proposals — along with a three-year contract awarded to SEMCO Construction on Dec. 20, 2016, which allows the city to award the Bartow firm construction contracts regardless of price.
That contract was put out to bid, with four companies submitting acceptable proposals and SEMCO coming out on top. Galloway said the key is three words in the bidding ordinance.
“Our ordinance says ‘unless otherwise authorized.’ What was done here was authorized specifically by 2-401,” he said.
A memorandum from James Slaton prepared for the 2016 meeting did not clearly indicate the scope of the agreement, or whether or not it was primarily intended for smaller routine or emergency expenditures.
“Securing a contract with a licensed general/building contractor will ensure that all of our current and future maintenance needs are addressed,” Slaton wrote. “Additionally, these contracts will allow for the consultation on and construction of future initiatives during the term of the contracts.”
Carter said the SEMCO contract does a disservice to local businesses who might want to make project bids, something City Manager Ken Fields claimed was not true.
“I don’t know if there’s any companies in Lake Wales that are capable of contracting for projects over $35,000,” Fields said. “It was implied we were denying opportunities to local businesses. We’re not. This was one way of eliminating that process of going through a bid process and not getting any bidders.
“It has definitely been a cost savings in terms of engineering, advertising, bid process, etc., by doing it the way we’ve done it,” he added. “It’s not uncommon for governments to do that.”
Contracts for construction work in excess of $35,000 must still be approved by commissioners, even if they were not competitively bid. Projects over $35,000 still must be approved by the commission, even though they were not bid out.
Carter suggested the contract might also mean the city is not getting the best price possible.
“Where is the accountability? How do we know -how do the citizens know -- that we’ve gotten the best deal?” Carter asked.
Commissioner Robin Gibson also expressed concern that in previous projects, SEMCO awarded some of the subcontracting work to themselves, despite the fact that in other cities, the firm must put that work out to bid.
City officials said that has since been changed, and that the construction company now follows the same procedure in Lake Wales that it does with other municipalities.
Galloway also said he would further research how the city’s ordinances align with state statutes regarding bidding.
