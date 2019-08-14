Winter Haven, FL (33881)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.