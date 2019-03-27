LAKE WALES – City commissioner Curtis Gibson is a big fan of social media.
Not so much, though, of an ordinance that would have given city officials the right to review what he wanted to post. And his fellow commission members agreed.
Last week, the group decided to table the second reading of a proposed ordinance covering acceptable social media use, directing city officials to remove elected officials from the guidelines — which will now cover just city staff — before it comes back for a final vote.
“Frankly, as the youngest member of the commission, and the one who uses social media the most, I feel targeted,” Curtis Gibson said. “I resent any attempt by the city manager to limit my right to free speech. That sounds a lot like prior restraint. We don’t report to you.”
Curtis Gibson said he reached his position after talking to other elected officials at a recent National League of Cities meeting, and after looking at other policies from several Polk County cities.
“Nowhere did I find a policy that included elected officials — only employees,” he noted. “I am perfectly capable of regulating my own comments and making sure I comply with Florida Sunshine and public records laws.”
Curtis Gibson maintains two Facebook pages: a personal one and second which specifically identifies him as a Lake Wales City Commissioner.
City Manager Ken Field said it was that second page that was of concern and that there were two issues.
“One, it doesn’t become a platform for electioneering materials and two, if you’re going to post as an official representative of the city, there has to be some way for the city to know what’s being put out there so there isn’t a violation,” Fields said.
Fields said one way to solve the problem would be to add to the policy that the city would not share any content from Facebook pages commissioners had set up for themselves as elected officials, adding also that the policy was never intended to reach all the way to each of their personal pages.
Commissioner Robin Gibson said he, too, favored taking elected officials out of the policy, as did Mayor Eugene Fultz, who noted perceived problems could be dealt with by the state Board of Ethics.
