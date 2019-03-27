LAKE WALES – Lake Wales Main Street will undertake its biggest project – Lake Wales Connected – riding the momentum of a very positive 2018.
The group is spearheading a week-long initiative, starting next Monday, where consultants will be made available to the public to give input to help redesign the downtown area, as well as the Lincoln Avenue area in the northwest part of the city.
Consultants will be available weekdays, April 1 to 5, at 218 Park Avenue. There will also be a Friday night public event to reveal tentative ideas, and nightly public workshops will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the Austin Center on MLK Boulevard.
“We want everyone there,” said Karen Thompson, executive director of Lake Wales Main Street.
As a group, Lake Wales Main Street is entering the initiative on a high note, thanks in part to a revitalized farmers market.
“We probably grew by 20 to 30 vendors this year alone,” Thompson said of the market. “We’re up to at least 50 vendors.”
Other initiatives have included quarterly merchant meetings, a new award to recognize business that help beautify the city landscape and events such as Make It Magical; Small Business Saturday; Hops, Shop and Stroll; and the creation of a benefactor program which businesses agree to a yearly sponsorship of $2,500.
So far, Thompson said 10 local businesses had stepped forward.
She termed the group’s annual meeting a “wild success”. The January outdoor gala was a kickoff to the Lake Wales Connected initiative with representatives of Dover Kohl, the firm hired to reimagine the downtown, speaking about that effort.
Additionally, the organization launched a magazine, “Lake Wales Local.” There is both a print version and online edition.
“It is really, really, really getting good feedback,” she said.
