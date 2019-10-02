The Lake Wales Highlanders are 5-0 coming off of a bye week that followed their homecoming game Sept. 21.
The team’s undefeated record at the halfway point of the regular season is, on its own, one kind of impressive — but the way that the Highlanders have achieved those five wins is even moreso.
Through five games, Lake Wales has outscored its opponents by a combined score of 319-14.
For perspective, that’s an average score of 63.8 points per game for the Highlanders as they allow just 2.8 points per game — less than a field goal.
As far as margins of victory, two have been by more than 70 points, one has come by more than 60 points and the lowest margin of victory was for Lake Wales’ most recent game — a 51-7 win over Clewiston.
As far as the teams that Lake Wales has defeated so far, only Clewiston is off to a winning start at 3-2. The other four teams — Ridge Community, Haines City, Mulberry and Kathleen — are a combined 3-18.
That will change the rest of the way, though.
Four of the remaining five teams on the Highlanders’ schedule have winning records through Week Six of the regular season.
Lely, which Lake Wales travels to face this Friday, is 4-1 and Sebring, who the Highlanders will travel south to play Oct. 18, is 4-2.
A handful of individuals for Lake Wales have eye-popping statistic, with running back Johnny Richardson leading the way with his 1,085 rushing yard through three games. Of course, that number becomes a little easier to wrap one’s mind around when you consider he tallied 414 yards alone in the Highlanders’ 62-0 win over Ridge Community Aug. 30.
Other standouts include senior receiver Norman Love, who has caught eight touchdown passes, and senior quarterback Eric Williams, who has tossed 18 touchdown passes.
On defense, Joel Hadley (62 tackles) and Marquavion Brown (61 tackles) are averaging well over 10 tackles per game.
For one last bit of perspective, when the Highlanders went 10-2 in 2018, they scored 389 points in total through the 12 games — just 70 more points then they have scored through five games this fall.
Lake Wales returns to the field Oct. 4 to face Lely.
———
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.