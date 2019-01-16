Lake Wales Little Theatre is proud to announce the cast for our upcoming production, “Steel Magnolias.”
The play is directed by Alicia Bush and will be performed on various nights between Jan. 18 and Feb. 3 at the theater’s location at 411 N. 3rd St.
Tickets can be purchased at lwlt.org, by calling (863) 676-1266, or by visiting the theater’s box office, which is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit lwlt.org or email lakewaleslittletheatre@lwlt.org.
