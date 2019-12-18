LAKE WALES – The past two presidents of Lake Wales NAACP Branch 5109 died recently.
Wanda Howard was recognized as the Branch President of the Year at a recent state NAACP conference and she is the first woman ever to be branch president in Lake Wales. Howard died Sunday, Dec. 8, after a long battle with cancer.
David “June Bug” Smith, a retired Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy who started his law enforcement career at the Lake Wales Police Department, passed away the following day. Howard took over as president of Lake Wales NAACP Branch 5109 when Smith retired in 2017.
Both were active in city politics up until their passing.
Previously, Lake Wales Mayor Eugene Fultz proclaimed Nov. 5, 2019 as Wanda Howard Recognition Day for her work organizing the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council and for a lifetime of community action. Upon receiving her recognition, Howard reflected on what defined her as a person.
“A piece of paper is fine but what I'm all about is action,” Howard said. “Mr. Mayor, be vigilant with these young people.”
Howard joined the NAACP in 1986 right after graduating from the University of South Florida. She was a longtime educator and life member of the Heart of Florida Girl Scouts Council. She was also a longtime school and Lake Wales Boys & Girls Club volunteer and a past member of the League of Women Voters of Polk County.
Smith spoke regularly at Lake Wales City Commission meetings, consistently encouraging commissioners to invest in youth activities.
Memorial services for both leaders will be held Saturday, Dec. 21.
A homegoing service for Howard will be held at Allen Temple AME Church, beginning at 11 a.m. Smith’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Downtown of Lake Wales.
