LAKE WALES – For decades, City Commissioner Terrye Howell and her family have given much to Lake Wales.
Last Saturday was a time for the city to give back.
City officials, along with Howell family and friends, gathered on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard last weekend for the official dedication of Howell Family Park.
Howell, a longtime teacher at Spook Hill Elementary and the city's longest serving commissioner — she was first elected in 2005 — offered one piece of advice during the ceremony, which unveiled a sign and plaque.
“If I could say one thing to every person in Lake Wales; if you do something good for your community, your community will do something good for you,” she said. “We try to do that in all different ways.”
The city's vice mayor, Robin Gibson, represented the city at the dedication event.
“This is far more significant than just this one day,” Gibson said. “We have an opportunity to transform this park from the name of a street, which really has no significance, to the name of a family. For a community, that is particularly significant.”
All three children of Bob and Gladys Howell pursued careers in education. Robert Jr. serves as a professor at Yale University. Gladys just celebrated her 93rd birthday on Jan. 9. Her husband was well known as an advocate for recreation and a community swimming pool, often taking black children from the community to swim in Crooked Lake at Babson Park, and he also served as the first black president of the Lake Wales High School PTA.
The existing facility, with playground equipment and picnic tables adjacent to the James Austin Community Center, had previously been known as Mobley Park, named for the short dead-end street on the north end of the land.
However, city officials researched the name of the park, and could find no historical significance for it other than the street name. No one came forward to add any additional context to the Mobley moniker, prompting city officials to pass a resolution last September to have the park renamed to honor the Howell family legacy.
