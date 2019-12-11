WINTER HAVEN – The Winter Haven City Commission agreed to sell around $3.2 million of surplus land to Florida Caribbean Distillers staff Dec. 4 for the construction of an aluminum can manufacturing facility.
The facility could employ as many as 160 area residents by January 2021 and, according to city documents, all 160 jobs would pay more than $41,000 per year.
If the deal is finalized within the next 180 days, the facility would break ground close to the CSX Intermodal rail yard, near State Road 60 in between Bartow and Lake Wales.
City Manager Mike Herr called the land deal a pivotal moments of Winter Haven history.
Florida Caribbean Distillers currently employs around 200 Polk County area residents at facilities in Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred. The Miami-based, Cuban-American owned firm distills various forms of liquor and also distributes Coca-Cola and beer in the Caribbean and elsewhere.
Florida Caribbean Distillers General Manager Jose Rivera said that, once built, the facility should manufacture 1.6 billion cans per year out of Winter Haven by 2021.
The firm is purchasing enough land for the facility to expand and, over the next three to five years Rivera said the facility could be creating as many as five billion cans per year in Winter Haven and employing up to 500 area residents.
The deal is not entirely locked down yet, though. Along with Winter Haven, Florida Caribbean Distillers staff are also considering building a can manufacturing facility in Georgia or Puerto Rico.
Winter Haven Economic Development Council President Bruce Lyon said his staff, along with Central Florida Development Council staff, will be putting together further state and county property tax incentives in the coming months, as a final “cherry on top” to try and make sure the firm chooses to build in Winter Haven.
These tax incentives would require matching funds approved by the Winter Haven City Commission, which was scheduled to approve the first $55,000 in matching funds Monday, Dec. 9 after press time.
The final $55,000 in matching tax incentive funds would likely be voted on sometime around June.
Rivera told the city commission that Winter Haven is a good option to build a can manufacturing facility because the land is adjacent to the CSX Intermodal rail yard and that rolls of aluminum from Kentucky would need to be brought to the facility by rail. Rivera thanked Florida Caribbean Distillers consultants Jere F. Daniels, Jr., Esq. and Stephen Barrios for assisting to make the deal a reality.
If built as planned, billions of cans will soon be produced in Winter Haven and exported out of Florida, primarily by ship to the Caribbean.
City staff estimated that the land sale, construction costs and equipment installation for the project would equal a $120 million investment in Winter Haven over the next year. Without factoring in state and county tax incentives, the facility could generate around $670,000 per year in tax income for the city, staff reported.
Herr said if he could break ground on the deal in time to celebrate Christmas, he would. Mayor Brad Dantzler was happy about the proposed deal as well, telling Lyon that whenever he sees Lyon wearing his money green tie again he will have high expectations.
“You know I'm going to ask for something big,” Lyon responded.
Referred to as Project Sugar Cane in government documents, city leaders have been working on this deal for the past few months.
Rivera said Florida Caribbean Distillers was expanding in part because their research shows customers prefer drinking out of cans rather than plastic bottles for environmental reasons.
Much of the land surrounding the 77 acres where the facility will be built are wetlands that recharge the Upper Floridan Aquifer. Lyon said Florida Caribbean Distillers staff have assured him that every effort will be made to protect the wetlands around the facility.
Once state regulators approve the plan to build around wetlands, the city commission will vote again on the resolutions associated with this proposed land deal. The second reading of these resolutions could come as early as the next city commission meeting.
Saying she strongly supports the deal, Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce President Katie Worthington Decker said $679,000 in new city income is much greater than what the city is earning by leasing the land out as pasture currently.
“(Florida Caribbean Distillers staff) are showing commitment to the citizens of Polk County,” Worthington Decker said.
