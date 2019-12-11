Winter Haven, FL (33881)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. E winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. E winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.