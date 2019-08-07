TAMPA – Iron “Iron Fist” Alvarez-Montes, a 2012 graduate of Bartow High School, and Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sergeant Tracy Smith both remain undefeated as professional boxers following an event July 27 in Tampa.
Iron Alvarez-Montes, who was named after the band Iron Maiden by his parents, is now 8-0 with eight knockouts. Smith is now 1-0-1 after fighting to a draw in the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida.
Alvarez-Montes, Smith, James “Cool Hands” Taylor of Clermont and Sonny “Prime Time” Duversonne of Avon Park all fought in the Alessi Promotions Saturday Night Brawl II.
Smith, Alvarez and Taylor all train with Winter Haven resident Marco Fazzini, who owns Winter Haven Boxing on Avenue G NW in the Inwood neighborhood. The strong presence of fans from Winter Haven, and Polk County at large, was felt in the arena.
“Winter Haven is definitely in the house,” announcer Will Montero said over his microphone.
Smith fought for years as an amateur before turning pro this year with help from Fazzini. In his professional debut, Smith knocked his first opponent out cold.
This time the 45-year-old first responder agreed to fight a 27-year-old professional mixed martial artist named David “Redneck” Mundell (10-5-1) of Clearwater.
One judge scored the fight 39-37 for Mundell and the other two scored the fight a 38-38 draw. Afterward, both expressed interest in a rematch in Tampa on Nov. 2.
“He was a tough kid as expected,” Smith said. “I’m thankful for the draw. ... Special thanks to all the guys at Winter Haven Boxing who helped me get ready and all the other gyms that stepped up and gave me sparring.”
Smith’s only loss as an amateur or professional was his first match, more than 15 years ago.
With a friendly smile on his face, Florida Boxing Commission Assistant Executive Director Timothy Shipman said the commission likes to refer to Smith as “Grandpa.” Smith and Mundell fought for four rounds that appeared to entertain the loud crowd of supporters. Fazzini described Smith’s career as motivation for his other competitors.
“He’s an inspiration to a lot of boxers,” Fazzini said. “It’s amazing, I think he’s doing great.”
Later, following the main fight of the event, Iron Alvarez-Montes held his newborn son, David in the ring after knocking out his opponent in the first round.
Alvarez-Montes, who weighed in at 128 pounds, said his goal to be state champion.
Taylor, 36, of Clermont is now 2-0-0 with two knockouts.
At one point during the match, Taylor hit his opponent Fernando Marrero so hard that his mouthpiece flew into the crowd. Taylor owns Teknique Boxing in Minneola and trains with Fazzini in Winter Haven.
Sonny “Prime Time” Duversonne, 28, of Avon Park, knocked his opponent to the canvas three times before a referee called the fight in the third round. Duversonne is now 8-0-2.
“I feel like I’m bigger, faster, stronger than anybody,” Duversonne said on the loudspeaker at the Yuengling Center after the fight. “I was trying to get him out of there with one punch and please the fans.”
Duversonne said that his two main goals are becoming undisputed champion and building a boxing gym in his hometown of Avon Park.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.