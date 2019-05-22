WINTER HAVEN — When a group of 11 teenagers from Winter Haven Christian School arrived home from a week-long mission trip to Guatemala, they physically looked the same as when they left.
They will tell you, though, that the results of the trip they were returning from were on the inside.
The teens gave up their cell phones and iPads to focus on the welcoming tribe of happy faces in the Central American country. They, along with six adult chaperones, visited the country May 4 to 11 to provide box gardens for three homes, conduct three different children’s ministries, build two homes complete with some furnishings, install 15 water filters in homes, and serve the homeless at a shelter.
Jeannette Williams, the school’s principal who was also an organizer and chaperone for the trip, said before departure that helping the people of Antiqua — a small village near Guatemala City — would be about sharing the good news of Jesus Christ and also about expanding the worldview of the students.
“They got it. They got the idea that things aren’t about them and their comfort. They were able to put aside their needs to help meet someone else’s needs,” Williams said. “They saw how the people of Guatemala, who literally have nothing, are full of pure joy and happiness.”
Williams said that she heard comments from the students such as “I never knew places like this even existed” and “I thought I knew what poverty was until I got here.”
The group even asked if they could stay another week.
“They saw an 8-year-old girl who watches her sibling every day while the parents go to work,” Williams said. “That girl mothers the one-year-old every day. Our kids were amazed because they didn’t have any responsibilities at that age.”
Upon returning home and school, the students were required to create a presentation for their peers about the trip, a task that was taken to with enthusiasm.
“There is one particular student who is very reserved normally,” Williams explained. “Everyone was amazed that he shared his experiences so readily.”
Students are in agreement that the trip changed their lives and most want to go again. Madison Sellers, one of the students who went on the trip, plans to take it a step further — she will begin training to be a midwife in the fall and, ultimately, a missionary in Central America.
“The trip changed my perspective. It really was life-changing,” Sellers said. “Since eighth grade I have wanted to be a missionary. Then, last year, I decided to become a midwife — there is such a need down there.”
Williams said that she plans to take another group of seniors next year making it the fifth year in a row.
