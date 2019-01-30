BARTOW — Elsa Huff wanted to take a biblical story and bring it to life.
It was 40 years ago and Huff, a lifelong Bartow resident, was in her fifth year of teaching at First Methodist School and her first year of teaching third grade. Part of her daily routine with her students was reading from the Bible, and when they got to the Book of Exodus she happened upon an idea.
“We were reading the story of Moses and when we got to the part where they didn’t get to go in the Promised Land and had to wander some more and I thought ‘we ought to see what that should be like,’” Huff said. “We should walk somewhere.”
That first walk was from the school, which is located on Broadway Ave., to Homeland Park — a little more than six miles. Students each carried a packed lunch, and along the way they encountered “Mt. Sinia” (berms) and crossed “The Red Sea” (a creek), stopping for “manna from Heaven” along the way.
From that original walk a tradition was born — and it stuck. At some point, Huff’s husband, Pat, found a stick that made for a perfect staff, and Huff was nicknamed “Mrs. Moses.”
“We’ve done it now for 40 years,” Huff said. “I have had the children of kids I taught that took that walk.”
Indeed, when Huff, her students and the rest of First Methodist take the walk Feb. 1, it will be for the 40th time. Former students such as Shannon Bartels have grown up and started their own careers — in Bartels’ case, things have come full-circle and she is working at the school.
There are Tristan and Kyle Fort, brothers and the sons of Robert Fort, who made the walk when he was a third-grader. Tristan, who is now a seventh-grader, recalls enjoying the walk when he was in Huff’s class.
“It was a good experience,” Tristan said.
The 40th walk will represent more than another decade milestone, too — after all, the Israelites wandered the wilderness for 40 years before entering the Promised Land. This was brought to Huff’s attention by former Pastor Roy Lowe, since deceased, who was long a big support of the annual walk.
“(Lowe) loved the walk — he would go with us and he would sing,” Huff said. “He was very encouraging. He knew I was coming on my 40th year and he said ‘you need to make sure you get your 40th year of wandering in the wilderness.’”
Some of the details have changed over the years, and currently the walk starts at Polk State’s Bartow campus and will end at Bartow Ford. Alumni who have made the walk in years past are invited back to join the school’s students and staff in making the milestone trek.
Of course, the walk was intended to teach a lesson, and Huff feels that, though it is a fun event that the children look forward to, it also gets the point across. The walk can be long for little legs, after all.
“I tell them we can’t grumble like the Israelites did — we’ve got to be positive,” Huff said. “Some of them are stragglers, but we wait on them and they catch up.”
Many may fall behind at different points, and there are parent volunteers around to hang back with those students, but the kids also feel a sense of accomplishment when finished — plus there’s the reward of a meal.
“It was all worth it when we got to McDonalds,” Kyle Fort said, recalling the year he made the walk.
As part of the lesson, students also watch the famous movie “The Ten Commandments” in the days ahead of the walk.
More information about this year’s walk, which will take place Feb. 1 and is open to former alumni of First Methodist School, can be found by calling First Methodist School at (863) 533-0905.
