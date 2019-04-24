Measles, the scourge that decimated families and targeted young and old alike decades ago — and was ruled eradicated from the United States in the mid 1950s — is back.
It is not in Polk County yet, but one case of measles has been reported in southeast Florida, adding the state to the list of some 20 others with outbreaks of the highly contagious viral disease.
So far, the surge has seen nearly 600 documented measles cases nationwide and there is no sign that the potentially devastating disease numbers won’t continue to climb, says the World Health Organization.
Polk County Health Department spokeswoman Nicole Riley said that though no cases have been reported in Polk or other Central Florida counties, the health department is encouraging anyone with unvaccinated children to get their children the measles vaccine at any of the county’s five health clinics.
For children, the health department gives the vaccines without cost. Adults can also get the immunizations, but there is a fee attached.
“If adults come to our clinic and are unsure of their immunization status, we can look up their record or request them from a different state,” Riley said. “If this is unsuccessful, it does not hurt for an adult to receive the vaccine just to be sure.”
Since measles is a virus spread by sneezes and coughs it is easily transmittable, making it a “serious threat” to unvaccinated children and adults.
Recently, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel alert for several countries with major measles outbreaks. Included is the Philippines, where the lone Florida case is reported to have originated.
Although Polk County has more than 100,000 children in its schools, about 55 have not received the shots, citing medical or religious beliefs to obtain the waiver to admit unvaccinated children, says Polk Schools spokesman Jason Geary.
Proof of vaccination, or an approved waiver for medical or religious grounds, is required for admission to Polk Schools, he added.
Health officials at both the state and national level maintain that the internet has been flooded with anti- vaccination propaganda, with many claims that the vaccine is linked to autism. The CDC discounts those claims and adds that the vaccine is safe and unrelated to other diseases or disorders.
Usually, children are given an initial dose of vaccine when they are about a year old, followed by a second dose several years later, and the existing vaccines are 97 percent effective.
“Before 1963, an estimated 3-to-4 million people got measles in the US,” the state health department reports say. “Since then, widespread vaccination has virtually eradicated the disease in this country.”
“Unvaccinated people continue to get measles while abroad and bring the disease into the United States and spread it to others,” the Florida Department of Health website says.
Measles usually begins with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. About three days later, the recognized rash appears.
“Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90 percent of the people close to that person who are not immune will also become infected,” Riley explains.
Infected people remain contagious for four days before the rash appears to four days after the tell-tale rash surfaces, state officials say.
Measles also can result in pneumonia, encephalitis, or permanent hearing loss.
The recent outbreak is believed to be the most serious outbreak in the United States since 2000.
Anyone who is unsure if they received the vaccination as a child can go to the Polk Health Department for help in retrieving information locally or from other states. Anyone born prior to 1957 is considered immune.
The health department offers immunizations at five clinics: in Auburndale, at 1805 Hobbs Road; in Haines City, at 1700 Baker Ave. East; in Lake Wales, at 835 W. Central Ave.; in Lakeland, at 3241 Lakeland Hills Blvd.; and in Bartow, at the Specialty Care Clinic located at 1255 Brice Blvd.
Additional information may also be obtained at the department’s website: www.polk.floridahealth.gov.
