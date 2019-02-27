WINTER HAVEN - A single-engine seaplane crashed into a home at 2735 Idlylridge Drive in Winter Haven early Saturday afternoon, killing 64-year-old flight instructor James Wagner of Lakeland.
Wagner was training Timothy Sheehy, 33, of Bozeman, Montana. The training session was supposed to have simulated engine failure, but Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said it is unknown if the instructor and trainee were simulating immediately after takeoff, which is when the crash happened.
The seaplane crashed into a bedroom occupied by a 17-year-old, who survived.
“She was basically folded up into a wall,” Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said of the teenager who was trapped in the room.
Her 20-year-old brother, Joel Ngalamulume, was unable rescue his sister. Their mother, Emerance Ngalamulume, was taking a shower at the time of the crash and three children were playing in the driveway. No one inside the house was seriously injured. The young woman in the bedroom was eventually rescued from the house by officials pulling her out of a bedroom window, Bird said.
“This was a day of miracles, because Timothy Sheehy — a trainee pilot — actually walked out of the crash, if you can believe that,” Judd said. “He walked out of the crash and was wandering around when Winter Haven firefighters arrived.”
Both the young woman and Sheehy were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Evans Leblanc lives across the street and said he was in his room eating lunch when he heard the plane crash.
“At first, my daughter said ‘Daddy, it’s Saturday, it can’t be garbage cans,’” Leblanc said.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash in more detail. It may be more than a week before the plane is removed from the house, Judd said.
Bird said the plane is still leaking fuel. Foam is being used to make it less volatile and firefighters and police officers are tasked with remaining on scene until the plane is removed.
Afterward, Judd remarked that, while any loss of life is tragic, the situation could have been much worse.
“As tragic as this was to Mr. Wagner it’s a blessing today that we did not have an entire family wiped out,” Judd said.
