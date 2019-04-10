WINTER HAVEN – A proposed 157-unit residential development off Overlook Drive just outside Winter Haven city limits, near LeadFeather Guns and Archery, was denied by the Polk County Planning Commission March 6.
An appeal public hearing is being heard by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners on the afternoon of April 16.
In March, a dozen Winter Haven residents drove to Bartow to voice opposition to the plan. Some in attendance clapped when the planning commission voted down the initial plan. County staff also received five opposition emails.
The developer sought a special permit to build 24 apartment units and 133 homes on 40 acres. Code currently allows 120 total residential units on the property.
Most of those who expressed opposition said they were not opposed to the property being developed, but instead with the density of the project plan. Some who live on Overlook Drive said it is already difficult getting in and out of their driveways during times were commuters are traveling to and from work..
The March 6 hearing lasted nearly two hours.
If the county commission votes against the planning commission, the development plan would still need to clear level two reviews by county staff.
If the county commission votes as the planning commission did, the developer would have two options: return with a plan to build less than 120 units or seek annexation from the Winter Haven City Commission and to then submit the plan through the city.
