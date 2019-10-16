BARTOW — The Bartow Yellow Jackets improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 20-6 victory over Liberty High Oct. 11.

The game was Bartow’s homecoming game and an enthusiastic crowd clad in blue-and-orange turned out to cheer on the Yellow Jackets.

Bartow will look to continue its bounce-back season with a road district game at Poinciana Oct. 18.

