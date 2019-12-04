WINTER HAVEN - Team Rainey won the 2019 Andre Berto Turkey Bowl held Saturday afternoon, Nov. 30, at the newly-renovated Lake Maude Park.
Raised in Winter Haven, former welterweight boxing champion Andre Berto has been hosting turkey giveaways and Thanksgiving flag football games for the past five years as a way to give something back to the community.
This year, former Orlando Magic star and Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady joined Lakeland High School graduate and Canadian Football League running back Chris Rainey as team captains.
Team Berto lost to Team Rainey in the championship game, 47-52.
Berto and his supporters also gave away turkeys to the first 200 people who arrived last week at the Winter Haven Recreational and Culture Center.
The weekend-long “For Polk By Polk” and “Turkey Bowl Weekend” event was capped off with flag football Saturday, Nov. 30.
Team Sevyn (Streeter), representing Haines City, lost the first game to Team Rainey, representing Lakeland, 39-14. Former Dreadnaughts quarterback Chris Griffin, who played with Rainey at LHS in 2006, threw quite a few touchdowns Saturday night.
The game of the night appeared to be Team Berto beating Team T-Mac, 33-28, with Team Berto taking the lead with 14 seconds left to play. McGrady played quarterback most of the game but also went out as a receiver to catch a two-point conversion at the end of the third quarter.
Team T-Mac won the celebrity softball game Friday night, Nov. 29, against Team Berto 24-13.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
