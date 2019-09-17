FROSTPROOF – Twenty years ago, the Frostproof Bulldogs won the FHSAA Class 2A State Football Championship. Sixteen players and five coaches from the 1999 team were honored during a halftime ceremony at Brannen Stadium this past Friday.
The Bulldogs (2-2) celebrated the anniversary with a 21-0 win over the Avon Park Red Devils.
Current head coach Shannon Benton played cornerback on the state championship team and, over the past few years, has been trying to get the team back on top again.
Players in attendance include Larry Burnett, Grover Benton, Willie Jackson, C. J. Hudson, Ricky Wilson, Paul Scriven, Michael Rose, Walter Clayton, Gilbert Gutierrez, Rod McDowell, Fred Yarbrough, Eric Knight, Shannon Benton, Chuck Thornton, Jeremy Byrd and Chase Crumbly.
“The players have gone many different ways and done many different things, but no matter what, they will always be champions,” Byrd said.
The 1999 coaches in attendance were: head coach Bill Pierstorf, Tim Greenlee, Jason Shepard, Michael Arms and Scott Jackson.
The 2019 Bulldogs scored three first half touchdowns on runs by Bennie Spry, Nathan Jenkins and Darriel Davis. The defense scored a shutout.
—
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.
