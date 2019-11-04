WINTER HAVEN — The Polk State men's basketball team opened the 2019-2020 regular season with an emphatic win, topping its guests from Advance Prep Academy 101-67 Nov. 1 at the college's Winter Haven campus.

Five Eagles (1-0) scored in double-figures, led by 31 points from Tekorian "TK" Smith. Smith also chipped in five rebounds and four assists in the win.

Joining Smith in double-figures were Kerry Richardson, who had 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds; Malcom Stevenson, who tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists; Tommie Lewis, who had 11 points and six rebounds; and Clarence Jackson, whose 10 points and 10 rebounds gave him a double-double.

Polk State returns to action Monday, Nov. 4 at home against Warner University JV at 7 p.m.

