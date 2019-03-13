The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual “Taste of Winter Haven” March 7 at Venue 650 in Winter Haven.

The event is one of the biggest of the year for the community, and it provided an opportunity for residents to support local businesses in a way that was fun and delicious.

Local restaurants, caterers and food artisans were on hand with food, wine and beer for attendees. More than 15 local restaurants were on site, and live music was performed.

