BABSON PARK - Students in the Webber International University Future Business Leaders of America - Phi Beta Lambda chapter hosted an Easter egg hunt April 18. The event was an attempt to break the world record for most people coloring Easter eggs at a single event.
Though participants did not break the world record, which is currently at 582, more than 100 kids had some Easter-related fun.
One of the students dressed up as the Easter bunny and lots of area children went home amped up on sugar.
Money raised at the event was donated to March of Dimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.