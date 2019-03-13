The Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce held its fifth annual CommunityFest Free Family Fun Festival, sponsored by Citizens Bank & Trust, this past Saturday in downtown Winter Haven.

Community Fest is a family-friendly event that encourages the community to come together — and it did just that, as hundreds came out to enjoy games, entertainment, food and more.

The free event also afforded several local businesses an opportunity to give back to the community.

