WINTER HAVEN – The field was wet, the stakes were high and the coaches were brothers.
There was plenty going on this past Friday at Denison Stadium as the Winter Haven Blue Devils hosted the Bartow Yellow Jackets with the FHSAA Class 7A-District 6 title up for grabs. The game, which was senior night for the host Blue Devils, started nearly an hour late and was delayed in the second quarter due to a tornado warning. On top of all that, it rained pretty much throughout the night.
And, in the end, it was Winter Haven which won its seventh consecutive game and improve to 7-2, beating Bartow (5-4) by a final score of 13-7.
The matchup also pitted brothers Charlie Tate and Richard Tate – head coaches of Winter Haven and Bartow, respectively – against one another.
With the win, the Blue Devils also improved to 3-0 in their district, thereby earning a berth in the regional playoffs. Winter Haven will close the regular with a road game against Lake Gibson Nov. 1.
Bartow will host undefeated Lake Wales (9-0) for its final regular season game Nov. 1.
—————
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@d-r.media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.