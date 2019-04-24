Polk County commissioners have endorsed a plan to give some traffic relief to residents of the county’s northeast corner, supporting Osceola County’s plans to extend the Poinciana Parkway.
Osceola Expressway Authority consultant Cliff Tate told the board the project would cost about $275 million, but the Osceola authority is paying the freight for the extension, which will be from the end of the existing parkway to Osceola County Road 532.
Tate explained that the proposed extension would link with Ronald Reagan Parkway (County Road 54) so drivers could use the toll-road to reach CR 532.
“This will be a more efficient way to get to I-4,” Tate explained, “and ultimately will link to Interstate 4.”
County Manager Jim Freeman told the board that there would be some right-of-way required by the Osceola project and the improvement as presented by Tate, but that the authority in neighboring Osceola would be footing that bill, too.
There were several alternatives presented, but the board opted for an intersection at Ronald Reagan Parkway which will be cheaper and require less land.
The part of the project that involves Polk County is from where the four-lane, limited-access highway crosses into Polk at Ronald Reagan Parkway near the county line, heads north, crosses U.S. Highway 17/92 and continues north across the CSX Railroad, west of Loughman, and dumps into 532.
The cost of the segment in Polk County will be about $4 million, Tate explained.
The existing Poinciana Parkway opened in 2016 and spans a 10-mile stretch from Marigold Avenue at 17/92 and Ronald Reagan Parkway.
In other business last week, the county board approved giving $328,128 to the Polk school system and the Vanguard School to pay for driver’s education. Freeman said the amount served 1,301 students. The money is generated from traffic fines, and, according to Freeman, $5 of every traffic fine is earmarked for the Driver Education Trust Fund.
The board also okayed giving a $790,000 impact fee credit to BWestwridge LLC in exchange for about five acres of land. Freeman told the board the property, located on the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Bella Citta Boulevard near Davenport, would be set aside for the construction of a new elementary school in the future.
Officials explained that the school site would be a portion of the 20 acres needed to build a new school, which would be built on the site and ready to open in about five years.
Finally, the commissioners okayed the alignment for the Gibson Oaks Water Production facilities, which will serve the utility site near Socrum Loop Road in the north central county. The new facility will replace three aging water production facilities and include using two existing wells.
