BARTOW – With the passage of Amendment 4 to the Florida Constitution last year, about 1.4 million people with past felony records can vote in Florida as long as they fill out a registration form properly, said Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards.
Edwards, who spoke at a Polk County Tiger Bay meeting on Wednesday, April 17, said despite the fact that the Legislature is working on a law hashing out exactly what Florida voters OK’d with 64.55 percent vote in favor of the amendment, no bill has been filed.
So, Edwards said all applicants for voting since the law went into effect in January have been issued voter ID cards.
Also, Edwards added, there is simply no way to know who has a past felony conviction.
“We cannot determine that,” she said. “If 100 people register, we don’t know how many are felons.”
Edwards estimated there are between 200-300 individuals in Polk County who can have their voting rights restored under Amendment 4.
In the Legislature, lawmakers are dealing with the language in the amendment. As stated on the ballot, people who cannot have their voting rights reinstated by the amendment are those convicted of murder or sexual offenses. Those individuals can, however, appeal to the governor to have their rights restored.
“Before this measure, the only way to get the right to vote was to apply to the clemency board, which is the state cabinet,” Edwards said. “They meet once a year and they look at 400 applications a year. Now it’s going to be 10,000 applicants. It could take 25 years.”
In the Legislature, representatives are arguing over items such as at what point a felony conviction is complete. The amendment said it can take place “after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation.” However, there is no mention of whether monetary penalties must be paid.
Edwards alerted the crowd to the relatively high turnouts elections have been getting both in Polk County and in the state in the last few elections. In 2012, more voters appeared at the polls in Polk since 1994, with a turnout of over 60 percent.
“Picture Raymond James Stadium in Tampa,” she said. “Imagine every person is a Polk County voter.” The number of people who voted in Polk County would be that stadium filled three and a half times, she said.
Edwards also said the number of people voting without going to the polls is rising.
“Fifty-five percent voted before the poll workers showed up,” she said, adding that 80,102 cast ballots by mail in Polk.
“I never thought it would be that high,” she said.
Edwards said that the 2018 fall election was also memorable because of how close it was. There were three recounts in Florida: the gubernatorial race, the U.S. Senate race and the race for agriculture commissioner.
Edwards said her priorities concern more communication and more voter privacy.
“I believe interstate data where we are sharing information on voters (is needed),” she said.
Another top complaint she hears often is the possibility of open primary elections. In primaries in Florida, people can only vote for candidates in the party for which they are registered. This leaves those who are not registered Democrats and Republicans from primary voting.
“I’ve seen complaints skyrocket,” Edwards said. “People realize they can’t vote and 29 percent are no party. They take it as a personal affront.”
