It’s around 8 a.m. on a Friday morning at Lake Ridge High School, and students in Frank Waller’s class are hurriedly gathering the supplies they need.
The students in the class — an introductory course that is part of an expansion of Polk County Public Schools’ construction program — are working on building birdhouses.
The hope for Waller, PCPS and homebuilders around the region is that some of the students will take a liking to the craft and, one day in the not too distant future, they’ll be part of the workforce building houses for Central Florida’s growing population.
“That’s the one thing that the contractors are all saying, that there are not enough skilled people out there for them,” Waller said. “They want us to be able to get students out there to them.”
Waller would know, too.
A carpenter for the school district for the past 13 years, he’s worked in the construction industry in some capacity for more than three decades. He says there is a reason that the Polk County Builders Association has a vested interest in the program, which is in its first year at Lake Ridge, Tenoroc and Ridge Community and has expanded at Bartow and Fort Meade, where it had already started.
Most importantly, Waller said that returning this type of curriculum to the schools is beneficial for students who will be entering the workforce soon enough.
“Not everybody is going to be college-bound material,” he said. “This gives them an opportunity to have this option, if construction is something they want to do.”
The classes are popular, with Polk Schools officials reporting that the program is near capacity at all three of the campuses where it is new. For many students, such as Lake Region junior Adam Scharf, the class has been an eye-opening experience.
“I had never really took an interest in it, but then it was put on my schedule this year,” Scharf said. “It’s a fun class … it’s all been pretty interesting.”
There are plans to expand the programs into full-fledged career academies. In the meantime, the introductory level courses like the one Waller teaches at Lake Region are focused on the basics: skills like reading a tape measure and using hand tools.
The curriculum also has components geared toward preparing students for the workforce.
“We not only do projects here — we’re doing resumes and mock interviews,” Waller said.
Many school districts are placing an increasing emphasis on programs that expand workforce and technical training, and Polk Schools has been no exception. PCPS has launched academies at its high schools focusing on agriscience, culinary arts and healthcare, among other areas.
The growth of construction academies in Polk, then, has been championed by local builders such as Gary Boyer, of the Boyer Building Corporation, who was on hand for a ribbon-cutting for the program at Lake Region last month.
“The skills these kids are going to learn are lifelong skills,” Boyer said in a release from PCPS. “We’re happy to be part of this.”
Contact Steven Ryzewski at sryzewski@scmginc.com.
