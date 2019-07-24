Polk County taxpayers will be paying $173 million next fiscal year to stay safe and keep the county’s crime rate on a downward trajectory, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the Polk Board of County Commissioners last week.
That dollar figure includes paying for deputies that patrol most of the county’s 2,000 square-miles, taking care of some 2,700 inmates at the county jail and providing thousands of documents relating to arrests, property seizures and other miscellaneous law enforcement related issues, Judd explained.
Judd also told commissioners he wasn’t going to ask for more deputy positions this year since he already has 57 open slots he’s in the process of filling.
“I can’t ask for more positions when I have that many vacancies,” Judd said.
The veteran sheriff also told the county board that controls his budget allocation that he wouldn’t be asking for a new jail anytime soon, either, but is looking forward to opening a new processing center located in mid-county within a year or so.
Judd plans to build a new $10 million processing center to replace the one in downtown Bartow. The more centrally located facility on De Castro Road should break ground later this yea be completed by early 2021, he added.
Judd explained that the new center will be more easily accessible not for his deputies, but by other law enforcement agencies booking prisoners into the county jail. Judd said his department had set aside and saved the money to pay for the jail, so it would have no impact on his budget for next year.
Most of the budget is earmarked for the law enforcement arm of the department, followed by the detention department and the civilian operations branch.
There are 701 sworn deputies, 242 detention officers, 47 bailiffs and 698 civilian support staff, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Brian Bruchey.
Polk County is responsible for providing law enforcement services for all of the unincorporated areas of the county and works in concert with police agencies within the county’s municipalities. Judd’s department also provides police services for several smaller cities, such as Eagle Lake and Fort Meade.
Judd told commissioners the crime rate in the county has dropped 77 percent in the last 20 years and falls 49 percent lower than the state average.
He attributes those stats to his deputies, who are also supported by countless civilians acting as citizen assisted patrol volunteers.
“These people are the eyes and ears of the department in communities and their visual presence in the community not only gives the residents a sense of security but are a deterrent,” he explained.
Judd said that 81 percent of his budget, some $139 million, pays staff, another $31 million is for operations and a mere $2.5 million is for capital outlay projects. That does not include anticipated construction costs for the new processing center.
The sheriff faulted the state legislature for some issues affecting his budget during his hour-long presentation to the county board July 9. Judd said the legislature had changed the forfeiture laws which make it harder for lawmen to claim “ill-gotten” gains.
“Now crooks can keep their ill-gotten gains and taxpayers are paying for it,” Judd said.
Judd explained that a mobile command post, which cost $245,000 once, was paid for by “bad guys” but taxpayers “would have to pay for it now.”
He also expressed his concern that the legislature was considering early release for prisoners presently held in state prisons.
“The biggest legislative cancer is early release,” Judd said. “They have had to do really bad stuff to wind up in state prison and we don’t need that here.”
Commissioners had few questions for Judd. Commissioner Bill Braswell asked if Judd had plans to take over police services in any other communities.
“I don’t politically want in that world,” Judd said. “I certainly don’t market it or create that opening.”
He added that, if approached, he would provide information on what his department could provide and the economics involved.
The county board is expected to approve the millage rates on this week, but the new budget doesn’t go into effect until Oct. 1, when the county’s new fiscal year begins.
