BARTOW – The frustration of those who would like to see something happen with the vacant Thompson & Co. Cigar Factory was on display at a recent Community Redevelopment Agency meeting when a local resident inquired as to why no one person was in charge of the efforts and why the CRA — within which the factory is located — has not been more involved.
In response, Bartow City Manager George Long stated that, officially, there is no project to redevelop the vacant, 100-year-old building. Long pointed out that, despite much discussion, the city still has no written plan for what to do with the structure.
Speaking at the April 24 meeting, Jennifer Daniels asked about what she considered to be a lack of participation on the behalf of the CRA’s board members in the city’s work sessions regarding the cigar factory. Daniels suggested that there might be quiet support for the building at 255 N. Third Street to be demolished.
CRA Chairman Gordon Greene said he had attended the work sessions and he said there is a need for an actionable plan which does not currently exist. He said there is still work to be done to determine whether preservation makes sense.
Comments from other CRA members suggested it was not up to the CRA, but rather to city commissioners, on how to proceed with the dilemma. All indicated they would like to save the cigar factory, but that money available for any related project is a concern. In early April, a report from GAI Consultants suggested it could cost as much as $400 per square foot to fix the building — and that such a pricetag would only come after $1.3 million was invested to repair the roof.
Altogether, GAI estimated a wholesale restoration would cost between $4 and $6 million.
Still, Daniels argued that the city has not put in enough effort into finding a private investor or applying for grants that could spur the project.
City records state that Bartow has spent about $126,000 on the cigar factory, along with another $196,000 of grant and other monies, totaling about $322,000.
In search of a private investor, Long said the Cigar Factory RFQ proposals over the years have had little success. Some, like Greg Fancelli, have inquired, but no one has followed through to date.
Last fall, Fancelli expressed an interest in renovating the building but, after a number of workshops, commissioners and Fancelli were unable to outline an agreement for the project.
Daniels, a board member for Main Street Bartow, said the effort has to be headed up by someone.
“This could be huge,” she said. “We have to be more creative. We have to work the problem.”
At the most recent Bartow City Commission meeting, City Attorney Sean Parker reported he is in the process of trying to have further talks with Fancelli, who was out of the country at the time.
