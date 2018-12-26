POLK COUNTY – On Dec. 19 the Polk Regional Water Cooperative (PRWC) board and the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority board (PRMRWSA) both voted to settle litigation over how much water could be drawn from the Peace River for future water supplies.
The PRWC board is comprised of mayors and commissioners across Polk County who are trying to make sure there is enough water available in Polk County to meet future needs. The PRMRWSA board represents water needs for the counties of Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee. The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) board is a regional board representing water needs for all of the counties mentioned.
Water that comes out of Polk County faucets almost exclusively comes from rainwater taken from the Upper Floridan Aquifer (UFA) wells. Due to explosive growth, the UFA is running dry and SWFWMD staff have ordered Polk County leaders to seek alternative water supplies to meet future needs.
In January 2017, the PRWC board organized a water summit during which time it said that by 2035 Polk County would need to find more than 40 million gallons per day of water that did not come from the UFA. The proposed solution was to build two sets of wells into the Lower Floridan Aquifer (LFA), at a cost of close to a billion dollars. A secondary plan was recharging the aquifer around Peace Creek.
In March and April 2018, the Winter Haven Sun published articles about how communities to the south were building water reservoirs to harvest rainwater. The Sun published an editorial in May asking why that option was not being considered in Polk County. Weeks later, the PRWC board voted to file an injunction to stop leaders to the south from expanding their reservoirs, alleging that if they did so it would limit options to do the same in Polk County in the future.
The settlement appears to represent a shift away from primarily relying on LFA wells, which can be significantly more costly, and toward higher priority on using the Peace River to store summer rainwater and on recharging the aquifer around Peace Creek.
On May 10, the PRWC board submitted a water-use permit to store up to 18 million gallons per day in a reservoir from Peace River in Polk County. On June 15, the PRWC board applied for a second water-use permit to divert 12 million gallons per day of water from Peace Creek to recharge the aquifer.
PRWC staff member Gene Heath said Dec. 19 that the PRWC contract with engineers to build LFA wells may need to be amended to reflect a higher priority on using Peace River and Peace Creek as alternative water-supply options.
Heath also released some logistics to this plan. Since it mostly rains in Polk County in the summer, most of that water would have to be put in reservoirs during that timeframe. Heath said in order to average pulling enough water out of the Peace River in 90 days, it would require a reservoir roughly a square-mile in size.
One member of the public has already offered his land for such a purpose, but that option requires more study before action can be taken.
In addition to voting to focus more effort on building a water reservoir in Polk County and recharging the aquifer, the PRWC board also voted to approve implementing a water-solution idea proposed by utility staff from the City of Winter Haven.
In late November, the Sun reported that Winter Haven staff had a plan to pump up to 6 million gallons per day of treated wastewater into the ground near Lake Eloise. On Dec. 9 the PRWC board voted to make that plan part of its own plan moving forward.
