LAKE WALES – The City of Lake Wales was founded in 1911 — the same year that the Atlantic Coast Railroad built a line from Haines City to Lake Wales.

Later, in 1915, the Seaboard Air Line Railroad built an east-west line through Lake Wales.

The railroads and the accompanying land boom helped Lake Wales grow from 300 residents in 1916 to 5,000 residents in 1928. Passenger service ended in 1954 and freight service ended in 1974. The Lake Wales Museum opened up in the closed train station in 1976.

Last week, a piece of that history had its facelift revealed to the public.

The St. Petersburg Historic Society donated a caboose to the museum in 1991. Lake Wales Museum Association Board Chair Robert Connors described it as being in terrible condition when Lake Wales High School graduate Grady Owens emailed the museum board asking for permission to start restoring the caboose in the summer of 2016.

Over the last two years or so, though, Owens and roughly a dozen other volunteers replaced all of the siding, all of the windows, the entire roof and around two-thirds of the wood, Connors said.

“Simple painting and patching turned into a complete overhaul,” Connors said prior to introducing the now fully-restored caboose to the public Dec. 13.

After the museum board gave Owens the go-ahead in July 2016, the high school junior asked his friend Sarah Mossad to help make a presentation to the Lake Wales City Commission with the goal of getting some donations to fund the project.

“Grady and I got all dressed up and went to the mayor to ask for money,” Mossad said. “It was his baby, but I fell in love with it also.”

Former Commissioner Jonathan Thornhill donated the first $500. When current mayor Eugene Fultz, Commissioner Terrye Howell and City Attorney Chuck Galloway also donated, Thornhill doubled his donation and the two high school students walked out of the meeting with $1,700 to start the project.

Connors said it took $8,500 to complete the project, but that it would have cost much more had so many people not donated approximately 1,000 hours of volunteer labor over the past two years.

Owens volunteered 135 hours fixing up the caboose and Sarah did 49 hours. Robert Connors volunteered 228 hours. Lowe’s staff sold materials for the project at a much-reduced rate.

“Grady was super dedicated,” Robert said. “One time I drove by and saw him working on the roof by himself.”

Grady Owens now studies archeology, history and film at Cornell University in New York. He was unable to be present at the caboose ceremony, but was reached by email.

“I would sit on the roof and look down the railroad track and I would imagine that I was there in 1926 – a brand new caboose off of the American Car Company’s factory in Richmond, Virginia – a coal huffing steam engine pulling a load of freight destined for some exotic sounding city south,” Owens wrote. “I wanted people to experience that.”

Sarah Mossad, who now studies business management at the University of South Florida, put the work she did on the caboose on her résumé.

“I think this is one of the best things we did together in high school,” Mossad said.

Grady’s father, Marty Owens, said he spent many hours with his son, welding, powder coating and hauling materials.

“He’d come home black as the Ace of Spades,” Marty Owens said. “I know what kind of work went into it. Grady loves old stuff and the history of Lake Wales. He’d come home ranting and raving about the caboose project. He called it his baby.”

Grady said he hopes that in addition to restoring the caboose, volunteers also restore the pullman car and engine attached to the caboose on property.

“I have always said that it was my baby and it will always be my baby but I must say that at the very end, before people left for college and the summer, it was everybody’s baby,” Grady said. “It was everyone who had been there since the beginning’s baby. It was my mother’s who transported wood. It was my father’s who welded and fabricated. It was Sarah’s, Seraldo’s, Sam’s, Genisis’ and Robert’s baby. It is my hope that this project will show that just a few people, those true of heart and who share a deep passion for the historical world around them can set their minds to do anything, much like those pioneers that rode the caboose long before our time.”

Currently the museum is exhibiting “Mountain Lake: A Look Inside Building a Legacy,” through Feb. 16. On Jan. 17, Lu Vickers will be speaking about the history of Cypress Gardens between 6-8 p.m.

The renovated caboose was dedicated to the residents of Lake Wales.