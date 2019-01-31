LAKE WALES – Polk County Public Schools administrators say they are confident that McLaughlin Middle School will receive a passing grade for this current year, meaning no outside operator would be needed for the 2019-20 school year.
McLaughlin has received a failing grade in each of the last three years, and if the school does not earn a “C” or better this year, state law requires an outside entity to run the school starting in August. Which entity that would be has become a discussion of some dispute. If the school were to make the grade, however, the issue would be moot.
“We're continuing to see steady progress at that school,” said Dr. Michael Akes, the district’s Chief Academic Officer. “I've never seen a group of teachers and students work so hard and really commit themselves to improving. They're continuing to see growth across all areas, so without hesitation I'm very confident that the school grade can become a C this year.”
Polk County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Patricia Barnes outlined a number of steps being taken to help McLaughlin.
“We currently have had in excess of 80 support visits. Those would be in the realm primarily of district regional coaching support. We have state coaching support. We have our outside entity coaches coming in and supporting, as well.” Barnes said. “We've seen tremendous results as it relates to those coaching opportunities, and we feel that McLaughlin is really thriving as a result.”
Additionally, Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said McLaughlin was close last year to a passing grade.
“Their school grading was 38 percentage points when you need 41 percentage points for them to make a letter grade of a C,” Byrd said. “If you look at their data points and everything, they have improved from where they were this time last year.”
