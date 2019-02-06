The 14th Annual Smoke on the Water Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club fundraiser had a great turnout Friday and Saturday, as thousands enjoyed the great weather over the weekend.
Around 80 barbeque teams competed to see who had the most delicious wares at the two-day event, located at the Citrus Center Boys and Girls Club, located on Havendale Blvd.
There were multiple stages hosting live music, the Cypress Water Sports Ski Show athletes put on a good show on Lake Cannon and on Saturday night there were fireworks.
The Arts Ensemble Education Foundation partnered with the Bike Shop of Winter Haven and the Florida Department of Transportation to give away 60 bikes and helmets to any child who stopped by and wanted one.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@scmginc.com.
