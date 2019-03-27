WINTER HAVEN — How many people can say that they got to see one of the Wright Brothers fly a plane and also be around for the invention of the latest iPhone within their lifetime?
Lois Thomas can.
Thomas — described by family and friends as quick-witted and giant-hearted — will be celebrating her 100th birthday March 30.
The Winter Haven resident of seven years has lived to see some really incredible happenings in the last century.
GROWING UP SIMPLE
Lois was born in small-town Pennsylvania back in 1919, when life was seemingly simpler and hard work was the only work. She went to grade school for a few years growing up, but at age 12 her father had her out working on the family farm.
“We had 45 cows usually,” Thomas recalled. “As I grew up, I worked out there because the boys went to school. I was home and I worked with my dad with fences and farms and cows. I did farm work.”
Lois says she woke up early because the cows don’t wait. She would go out to the farm at the crack of dawn to milk three stables full of animals with her father. She would then transfer the milk to rest in a shed they built for cooling purposes.
After that, she would rinse the buckets with water from a springhouse and repeat the process again when evening came. The next morning, a truck would pull up and the milkman would pick up their milk and transport it to the cream factory.
“That’s the way my daddy made his money,” said Lois with a smile.
Life got a bit easier when her uncle, Chris, started selling some of the first efficient, automatic milkers. The invention, like most, took something that was easyto- do, yet extremely time consuming, and sped up the process. Her father wanted to support Chris and added the new technology to help out at the farm.
“We bought one from him and people came to see how it worked,” said Lois.
WRIGHT TIME AND PLACE
One day, they got a special visitor. He was flying his plane from Ohio to Lancaster and had to make a pitstop when unforeseen weather put his safety at risk.
That special someone was Orville Wright — one of the famous Wright Brothers.
When the storm passed, he asked Lois’ father to hop in the plane to see the county from above as payment for their hospitality. Her father was reluctant, since the planes were still pretty new and quickly turned down the offer.
After many years on the farm, Lois decided to go back to school. Education, at the time, was a privilege that was given to boys more often than girls.
Since her father wanted her home, it wasn’t until she was old enough to make the decision on her own that she got to head back into the classroom.
“After she got married she eventually got her GED and then went to Bible school and got a degree,” explained her son, J.R. Thomas. “So, she did it the hard way with determination. She had a full-time job and was raising kids while she did that.” Lois spent 33 years working for William Carter’s company, Carter’s Inc., which is a children’s apparel brand that is still a major name in retail today. “Someone was talking about what I did and they said ‘she does everything!’ She presses and she folds and she puts them in the pack and she folds the pack. I sewed, too,” Lois Thomas said.
FOUNDATION OF FAITH
Besides being a seamstress for baby clothes and raising children of her own, Lois found joy in combining her appreciation for the Bible and teaching kids at the church. After she received her degree from Bible school, she began teaching at a Sunday School. She continued impacting young lives with Christian education for 60 years.
The Bible is her favorite book, one she has read from start to finish, and one that she reads even to this day. Flipping to Isaiah 30:21 out of the blue one day when debating the big move was what sealed the deal about packing her bags to Florida.
“I read something in Isaiah that said ‘don’t look right or left, just go.’ It’s in the Bible and I thought, ‘oh that’s for me!’” she explained.
Faith was even a big part of the advice she said she would give her younger self.
“Be faithful, interested in learning new ways and learn to know the Lord better and better. Follow his way,” said Lois.
After all of the many countries Lois has seen, history that has been made and memories she has collected, her excitement for life and willingness to keep learning and growing is what she says keeps her feeling young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.