LAKE WALES – After months of research and documentation, City of Lake Wales staff received notification April 15 that Spook Hill may soon be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The announcement was made during the April 16 city commission meeting.
“I want to compliment (Lake Wales City Clerk) Jennifer (Nanek) on seeing that process through,” Lake Wales City Manager Ken Fields said. “She went to the state first and then the state recommended it go to the Department of the Interior. We just got the letter yesterday. It’s to her credit that she pushed this through.”
Nanek said that while she helped initiate the effort, it was the hard work of a state employee that made this plan a reality.
Florida Division of Historical Resources Historic Preservationist Max Adriel Imberman did much of the research and completed the register application. If the application is approved after a review process, the application will be made public online.
“Jennifer was extraordinarily helpful, giving me a wealth of historic sources to use during the research process,” Imberman said. “Jennifer, as well as the Lake Wales Museum, provided me with great context as well as historic images and documents.”
The Sun obtained an advance copy of the application to summarize for local history fans.
Spook Hill is located a few hundred yards southwest of Lake Wales High School and northwest of Lake Wailes Park.
Driving north on North Wales Drive near Spook Hill Elementary are a couple of Spook Hill signs and a line in the road. The first sign instructs drivers what to do — park your car on the line, put your car in neutral and see what happens.
Spook Hill is a “gravity hill” optical illusion. If you keep your eyes facing forward, your car will appear to move uphill after putting it in neutral.
“The optical illusion is caused by the view of the horizon being obscured by the high hill,” Imberman wrote. “Spook Hill was a significant local tourist attraction, well-suited to the post Second World War automotive age.”
According to psychological science researchers Paola Bressan, Luigi Garlaschelli and Monica Barracano, gravity hills, also known as spook hills, are “natural places where cars put into neutral are seen to move uphill on a slightly sloping road, apparently defying the law of gravity.”
There are only a handful of similar hills around the country that are associated with this optical illusion, including another Spook Hill in Maryland.
What may help set Spook Hill in Lake Wales apart from the others are the colorful legends associated with it.
The first signs near the hill were placed in 1950. Back then Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce staff got local business owners to sponsor the signage, one sign with instructions and another advertising the (now closed) “Great Masterpiece” tourist attraction.
In 1954 the first legend of Spook Hill was born after an advertising leaflet was published by the owner of a local restaurant. The brochure stated that a violent and feared pirate named Captain Gimme Sarsaparilla got “tired of the black flag and came to Lake Wales to retire and lead the life of a gentleman.”
As the legend goes, the captain and his assistant ended up being buried at the foot of Spook Hill. One day a man parked his car on top of the grave of the assistant with “the weight of 16 dead men on a dead man’s chest.” Captain Sarsaparilla’s spirit then pushed the car uphill to relieve the weight on his aide’s grave.
In 1957, the Lake Wales Rotary Club sponsored a play called “The Legend of Spook Hill,” which described the life of Captain Sarsaparilla as a young pirate.
“The tangible connection to another era was a popular way to draw tourist attention and its resulting dollars,” Imberman wrote. “For this reason the legends behind Spook Hill began to reach further and further back into the past.”
In the 1960s the Spook Hill legend evolved with help from a sign that told the story of Seminole Chief Cufcowellax, who killed a giant gator terrorizing his tribe near Lake Wailes and was later buried near Spook Hill.
Members of the tribe noticed their horses labored on an old trail near the hill. Later, wagons carrying citrus had the same problem and that is how Spook Hill became an attraction.
These stories connected Lake Wales to epic, historic events and made the tourists feel like they were using a road that had been used for hundreds of years, Imberman said.
Spook Hill may host more traffic than one would think, too.
In the 10 minutes or so of time the Sun was on site, five cars pulled up to the white line. Two of the families were on vacation from outside the United States. One family drove all the way from Kissimmee for the sole purpose of checking it out after reading about Spook Hill in a book called “Weird Florida.”
The last place to be put on the registry was Cypress Gardens back in 2014.
In addition to Spook Hill, the state is also considering adding two more sites in Polk County to the registry this year. The series of Gene Leedy homes near Lake Elbert and Shell Hammock Landing, a Florida Cracker-style house built in 1881 near Lake Wales.
