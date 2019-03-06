FORT MEADE – Incoming freshman state congresswoman Melony Bell's open house Feb. 28 for her district office in Fort Meade was also a launch party for her first legislative session, which started March 4 in Tallahassee.
Two staffers will be available each day to constituents at the local office, located at 11 W. Broadway St.
For Bell, serving as a state representative is the latest step for her in public service.
“When I was in high school in the 1970s, I worked here in a political office. Then later I worked at Power Business Service here,” Bell said at the grand opening.
Bell, a graduate of Fort Meade Middle-High School, served 16 years as a Fort Meade City Commissioner, four years as mayor, eight years as a Polk County Commissioner and — last November — she beat fellow Republican Jeff Mann in the Florida House of Representatives race, getting nearly 75 percent of the vote.
She now serves District 56, which covers DeSoto and Hardee counties and southeast Polk County.
At the event, to Bell's surprise, she was presented with an award from Heartland Crime Stoppers. With her being in the House of Representatives she resigned from the Board of Directors.
Bell previously was awarded for her dedication to building arts in Polk County.
In 2018, the Polk Arts Alliance awarded and recognized Bell for promoting arts helping it to provide $45 million a year in local economic impact. Vena Cannon, the president of the Fort Meade Chamber of Commerce, told the crowd that Bell had turned Moonlight & Music from a small gathering to a major event in Fort Meade.
“She cheered us on and helped us with the funding,” Cannon said.
At the start of her first session, Bell has already introduced six bills and is on four committees: the Civil Justice Subcommittee, the Government Operations and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee, the Health Quality Subcommittee and the PreK-12 Quality Subcommittee.
Having Bell working in the state capitol could be advantageous for Polk County, said Pat Fortney, elected last November to the Polk County School Board.
“She is known for being big on children,” Fortney, a 33-year educator in Polk County. “She went to Fort Meade schools. I got to know her on the campaign trail and she's a problem-solver.”
Anita Stasiak, a former president of the Bartow Chamber of Commerce, recognized Bell for her honesty and integrity. Cannon said she was isn't afraid of asking hard questions. Bartow Vice Mayor Billy Simpson said Bell has the highest ethical standards.
Bell indicated to her supporters she is jumping into new territory, but she believes it shouldn't cause anyone concern.
“I'm going to be dealing with a $91 billion budget, and I started with a $13 million one,” she said. “It should be interesting to see what goes on.”
She also reminded those in attendance Thursday morning she will not forget where she comes from and who she represents.
“Where else can you come to an open house and hear a rooster?” she asked.
