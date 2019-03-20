POLK COUNTY — A study published March 11 by SafeWise ranked “Florida’s 50 Safest Cities” and Haines City and Auburndale were among them.
SafeWise expanded its annual report from highlighting the 20 safest cities a year ago to 50 cities this time around. Haines City weighed in at No. 18 and Auburndale checked in at No. 48. Neither city had made the list in 2018.
To develop its rankings, SafeWise used FBI crime data as the backbone of the report. Per a release, rankings are based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city. In the case of a tie, SafeWise factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft). Precedence was given to violent crime.
In an effort to level the playing field, staff working on the report calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city. The idea behind that method was to make it easier to directly compare the likelihood of crimes occurring in cities with varying different populations.
Haines City, which has a population of 23,968, had a violent-crime rate of 1.21 per 1,000 residents and a property-crime rate of 21.61 per 1,000 residents.
Auburndale, which has a population of 15,903, had a violent-crime rate of 2.20 per 1,000 residents and a property-crime rate of 31.57 per 1,000 residents.
Among other things noted by the study, all 50 cities that were ranked limited violent crime to fewer than 2.5 incidents per 1,000 people — nearly half the national violent crime rate of 4.49. Within the context of neighbors in Florida, these cities also come in ahead of the state rate of 4.81 incidents per 1,000 people.
Among those recognized, nearly 80 percent had fewer than 90 total violent crimes and more than half did not have a count of murder field in 2017. Other interesting observations included that Key Biscayne, the top-ranked city, had only two violent crimes reported in 2017.
Other observations noted that respondents to a survey also noted digital security as a top safety concern. More than half (59 percent) said they were worried about violent crime. Fifteen percent of those surveyed had an experience with violent crime over the past year.
SafeWise bills itself as the leading resource for all things safety and security.
