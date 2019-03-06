BARTOW – Within the first month that she has been in charge of Polk County’s military academy, Cynthia Downing says she is quickly grasping her new job. In early February, Downing was named the third commandant of the Summerlin Academy and the first woman to run the school. She follows Mike Butler, who opened the school, and Steven Cochran, who is now the senior director of Workforce Education.
Being in this sort of position is not new for Downing. Previously, she was the first female commandant at the Quartermaster School in Virginia, and she was the first female deputy commandant of the NCO Academy in Texas.
Downing has been working for the Polk County School District since 2006, back when she was a JROTC instructor at George Jenkins High for four years. Later, at Lake Gibson High, she was the 2015 Teacher of the Year. Before her career in education, Downing spent 5 years in the United States Army.
“This is a dream job,” she said Summerlin is one of three schools within Bartow High School. Bartow High is also the home of the International Baccalaureate, thereby giving the school three principals.
At Summerlin, there are a little more than 500 students from all over the county in grades 9-12. The school was established in 2005, branching off from Bartow High as a military school within the school. Students, known as cadets, wear uniforms and participate in academic and JROTC programs, with an emphasis on leadership, honor and community service.
“Summerlin Academy is a special school. It’s a privilege and an honor to have this opportunity,” Downing said. “I’m very comfortable mentoring, teaching and preparing kids. When you see a child totally turn around because of your leadership — that’s a special thing.”
In much of her first few weeks on the job, Downing has been concerning herself with learning who the teachers and students are.
Having Downing on staff was great news to IB Principal Dr. Brenda Hardman, who worked with Downing previously at George Jenkins.
“I got to know her and she is insightful, intelligent and a born leader,” Hardman said.
Hardman elaborated on the setup at Bartow High, saying the three schools are independent, but the institution acts as one. There are weekly meetings of the principals – Downing, Hardman and Emilean Clemons.
Tami Dawson, the regional assistant superintendent for Polk County high schools, said Downing was an obvious choice for this position.
“She has commandant experience, and that will lend itself very well to the mission and vision of Summerlin Academy,” Tami Dawson said. “She excels at building relationships with students. She sees every part of her job as a learning experience, and her goal is to make the best decisions possible according to students’ needs.”
