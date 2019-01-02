POLK COUNTY – A new year is upon us, and as we look forward to what is in store for 2019, our staff has decided to also reflect on all that happened in 2018.
In looking back on the events of 2018, we decided to pull together some of the biggest stories and trends from the past year, as covered in the pages of the Winter Haven Sun and Polk News Sun.
Ongoing stories
Explosive growth: Winter Haven Growth Management Director Merle Bishop said 2018 may have been Winter Haven's strongest year of growth ever during his keynote speech at the 15th Annual Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce East Polk Economic Summit Nov. 7 at Polk State College. Bishop said Winter Haven may have 60,000 residents by 2030. The current population is around 41,000.
Building permits for single-family homes passed 800 last year, the second highest amount ever. Commercial and residential construction projects were estimated to be worth more than $240M last year, dramatically higher than 2017.
Growth has caused traffic problems, too, including a shortage of school desks in some areas and a projected shortage of water in the near future.
Property values are approaching, and in some cases exceeding, 2008 values, before the global real estate market crashed.
Water shortage: Experts say that by 2035, Polk County may need around 45 million more gallons of water per day to keep pace with explosive growth. Currently, almost all of the water that comes out of faucets locally comes from rain water that soaks into the Upper Floridan Aquifer. The amount of water in the aquifer in Polk, and across the state, has been dwindling for years and some of the lakes, springs and rivers in the area have been drying up as a direct result of the amount of water being pumped out of the ground.
Recent developments involving the Polk Regional Water Cooperative have resulted in a settlement to share water from Peace River. PRWC numbers suggested that, between usage of Lower Florida Aquifer wells near Frostproof, a reservoir near Peace River and Winter Haven’s plan to pump treated waste water into the ground, there would be enough supply to meet future needs.
Tax increases: The Polk County Board of County Commissioners and the Winter Haven City Commission both voted to raise property taxes in 2018. In both cases, taxes were raised to fund additional spending. Both commissions borrowed a combined amount of around $25 million to expand the Chain of Lakes Field House. The facility, which will serve as the practice location for the Lakeland Magic professional basketball team, will be large enough to hold indoor graduation ceremonies and sporting events that could draw out of county visitors to Winter Haven. Construction started in December and is expected to be completed by winter 2019.
County commissioners cited a need for more paramedics and the need to build another government complex to serve residents as additional reasons for why the tax increases were needed.
South Central Park: One of the taxpayer investments that appears to have paid off for Winter Haven residents in 2018 is the renovation of South Central Park. Hundreds packed the park for its grand opening concert recently.
Investments around the city will continue in 2019. Seventh St., which runs north-south on the east side of Lake Howard, is being renovated, as is the Lake Silver area, Dundee Road and the intersection of U.S. 17 and Cypress Gardens Blvd. — the busiest intersection in the county. Construction on a new skate park should also break ground in 2019.
Ritz Theatre: Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed civil litigation in 2018, requesting a judge remove the Ritz Theatre board for mismanagement. The court has since removed the board and placed a retired judge in charge of operations. The challenge for 2019 will be trying to make the theater profitable again. Theatre Winter Haven staff have agreed to help schedule some events at the facility, and the Ritz may re-open as early as January 2019. Later in the year, the court will decide whether to keep the theater running as a non-profit, or sell it to the highest bidder. That decision is expected by summer of 2019.
Dixie Walesbilt woes: The Dixie Walesbilt hotel dominates the Lake Wales skyline. The 1930s-era hotel has been abandoned and in disrepair for decades. A few years ago, the Lake Wales City Commission sold the building to Winter Haven developer Ray Brown.
In 2018 the Lake Wales City Commission and City Manager Ken Fields pressured Brown to work faster restoring the building. Multiple times, Fields proposed giving Brown additional code violations, but there was public outcry in favor of letting Brown work at his own pace.
Arming school staff: When 17 students and staff were murdered on Valentine's Day last year at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, state legislators representing Polk County overwhelmingly voted to pass a law requiring every school be defended by somebody with a firearm. Putting a law enforcement officer in every school would have been cost prohibitive, so Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd, along with others, reached a compromise.
Every high school and middle school in Polk County already has an armed law enforcement officer or deputy on campus. Every elementary school now has an armed sentinel guard — an armed school employee, trained by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and paid by the school district.
Notable deaths
Below are a handful of select obituaries from 2018.
Tom “Papa” Beauregard passed in January 2018. Beauregard founded the Mission of Winter Haven back around the change of the century. In the 1970s, Beauregard created his first ministry serving foster children and in the 1980s started community feeding of the homeless. In the 1990s, he rented out space downtown to feed the needy, and around the turn of the century, the facility was moved to its current location at 180 East Central.
“He was a father to the fatherless, a pastor to the homeless and the hopeless, a friend to the broken and forgotten, joy to the heavy-hearted and could make anyone laugh, no matter how down and out they were,” said Arlene Berry, who now runs the Mission with her husband David Berry.
Terissa Gautney was a 14-year-old, wheelchair-bound young adult when she died on a Polk County school bus Feb. 28, 2018. Shortly after getting on a bus to school, she had trouble breathing and there was no staff on the bus trained to respond. Since her death, the Polk County School Board has passed a policy mandating medical training for at least one staff member on every bus with special needs passengers.
Long time Bartow family physician Thomas McMicken died in 2018 after a life of service to the community. In addition to being loved by many in Bartow, McMicken was an advocate for treating incarcerated residents with mental health problems. In June, the county commission voted to pass several programs to improve those types of services and honored McMicken's family afterward.
Xander Martinez passed away after a long childhood battle with cancer. Hundreds expressed love online and many more attended his funeral. Weeks before his passing, the Winter Haven Sun published an article about his struggle, witnessing one of his final days playing with his friends.
Jason Boek, a longtime barber in downtown Winter Haven, was killed by an Uber driver in September after Boek aggressively stopped the Uber driver to confront the passenger, who Boek mistakenly thought was his girlfriend driving home with another man. The aftermath of the events received attention from national media outlets, such as the Washington Post. A memorial still exists on Dundee Road where Boek passed.
Gene Leedy was a Winter Haven icon who died in November at the age of 90. Leedy moved to Winter Haven in the 1950s and made a name for himself as a globally-respected architect. Many Winter Haven houses and commercial properties, including City Hall, were designed by Leedy. More than 100 of Winter Haven's most respected leaders attended Leedy's celebration of life service at the Winter Haven Garden Center, another building Leedy designed.
Other noteworthy news from 2018
- In January 2018, Christopher Edwards was arrested and charged with soliciting donations to benefit veterans and pocketing the money. Jury selection begins March 4.
- The City of Bartow entered into a contractual agreement with a solar energy firm to create the first city-owned solar farm in 2018. In part because solar power is more affordable than purchasing traditional power, city staff have been able to pass on the savings to Bartow residents, who now enjoy one of the cheapest electric rates in the state.
- Auburndale resident Patrick Collins was arrested in January 2018 for allegedly planting fake bombs in Eagle Ridge Mall, in a case that drew national media attention and required FBI terrorism investigators to respond in Lake Wales. Collins was later released on bond, but was recently re-arrested for allegedly trying to steal some clothing from a Lakeland store.
- In sports, the Bartow High School cheerleading team won another world championship in 2018, and the Winter Haven High School Lady Blue Devils won another state championship. The City of Winter Haven opened their newly renovated downtown tennis courts. The Florida Tropics had their inaugural professional indoor soccer season in Lakeland.
- In June 2018 a woman named Jesusadelaida “Jessie” Lopez was arrested for allegedly performing medical treatments without a license or any medical training. Once a secretary at Heart of Florida Hospital, the weight-loss clinic owner posted pictures of herself on Facebook giving “patients” weight loss injections. Lopez told investigators she had 20 years medical experience. Her trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 18.
- In 2018, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that Polk County residents were benefiting from a 46-year crime low.
- The Polk County Board of County Commissioners and the Winter Haven City Commission both voted to expand Sunday beer and wine package sales in 2018. Before the ordinances were changed, beer and wine could not be purchased in a supermarket or package store until noon on Sundays. Now, the ordinances say both can be purchased as early as 7 a.m. Sundays.
- As school was starting in August, the Polk County School Board announced that it had discovered excessive amounts of lead in several county classrooms. Lead in schools received national media exposure, given that many schools are old. Since then, all of the problem fixtures appear to have been replaced and there is no longer a problem.
- In September the City of Frostproof celebrated their centennial with a large street party, fireworks and a barbeque competition.
- Finally, in November the midterm elections featured a series of amendments to the Florida Constitution, several close elections, and a changing of the guard at the Polk County School Board.
