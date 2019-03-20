WINTER HAVEN — The road to the LPGA ran through Country Club of Winter Haven this past weekend — and the Symetra Tour golfers even hung around for one extra hole.
Kelly Tan, 25, won the 11th annual Florida’ Natural Charity Classic March 17.
To do so, the native of Malaysia had to defeat Demi Runas in a sudden-death playoff after the two competitors finished the three-round tournament tied at 13-under-par. Tan sank a birdie putt on the sudden-death playoff hole to seal the deal.
In the event’s 11th year, Tan and Runa set the 54-hole tournament scoring record with a 13-under par total (203).
For Tan, the win carried added significance after a string of setbacks. Tan competed on the LPGA Tour from 2014 through 2017, but the results didn’t come as desired. Last year was Tan’s first year on the Symetra Tour and she made just three cuts.
The 2019 season came with renewed excitement and expectations for a competitor who has twice been crowned the champion of the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour. Her win in Winter Haven marks her first win in any LPGA Tour family event.
“I’m still trying to compose myself, it is really great for me winning here,” said Tan. “Coming into the season I had a lot of confidence and was really excited, maybe a little too excited. Coming into this week, I’ve never felt like this in any situation. I think it was great and hope to keep the confidence level up. …
“Going through last year, it was obviously the worst of my career and the most down I’ve ever been emotionally,” she added. “I’m very grateful for the people around me because they never had a doubt, even when I doubted myself. It has definitely helped me get to where I am today.”
For Runas, a 4-under-par 68 on the final round kept her in contention and created the opportunity to place at the top of the field.
“It started on the back nine, (I) took a peek at the leaderboard with a few holes to go and I wasn’t out of it,” said Runas. “When I saw Kelly had a really close putt for eagle on 18, I thought, ‘This is cool, this is what we play for to compete with each other.’”
To open the season, Runas has now collected two top-10 finishes.
The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 39th competitive season in 2019. With the support of its entitlement partner Symetra, the Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.
Since Symetra’s inaugural sponsorship year in 2012, the Symetra Tour has grown from 16 tournaments and $1.7 million in prize money to $4.0 million in prize money awarded over the course of 24 events.
With more than 600 alumnae moving on to the LPGA, former Symetra Tour players have won a total of 437 LPGA titles.
Follow the Symetra Tour on the web at www.SymetraTour.com, Facebook.com/Road2LPGA, Twitter.com/Road2LPGA, and YouTube.com/Road2LPGA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.