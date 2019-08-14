WINTER HAVEN – Years ago, Sarah Powers was in a grocery store checkout line when a magazine headline prompted an innocent question from her then eight-year old daughter, Brooklyn.
The adult nature of the conversation that followed made what was being presented by the fashion world to young girls extremely personal for Powers.
Powers said that exchange stoked a fire inside her that had been smoldering for quite a while — a need to protect young women’s minds from the negative messages generated by the fashion and media industries.
With that in mind, she designed Top Buttons — a faith-based, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that exists to help young women build self-worth through mentorship, education and fashion.
The organization includes Boutique and Designer Thrift stores in Lakeland and Bartow and will soon open its third location in Winter Haven. Later this fall, the group intends to expand outside of Florida.
The mission of Top Buttons is fulfilled in two ways. First, there is the Boutique and Designer Thrift, a store front that is a source of modest clothing for girls in need, as well as a store for others to shop in.
Second, the Wearing Confidence Program is for teen girls in need who receive a shopping trip to the Boutique and Designer Thrift and a boutique session.
“We want young girls to know they have a lot more to give the world than their bodies,” Powers said. “We try to teach them how to have a positive body image.”
Originally, back in 2012, Powers said she began the Top Buttons venture from her car — filled with lots of new and very gently used clothes. She visited various county organizations to meet with the girls.
“At that time, people were literally giving me clothes at the grocery store,” she laughed. “My husband told me my car was like a traveling thrift store, and he was right.”
Not only did Powers provide clothing to help young girls, but she did her best to empower the girls through fashion education and styling.
It wasn’t until 2015, though, that she and her growing team opened a brick-and-mortar version of Top Buttons in downtown Lakeland.
“Our location on Kentucky Avenue has been a catalyst,” Powers explained. “It has made so many people aware of us who might not have otherwise known.”
Donations are welcome of very gently pre-owned clothing and accessories. Powers says the team is selective about which items make it to the sales floor and that items that don’t make it through the process are nevertheless donated to other local nonprofits.
“We don’t provide second-best to the girls,” she explained. “We purchase a lot of the new items wholesale.”
Powers says their operating budget depends on corporate and individual sponsors, grants and the money earned from the boutique.
Girls are recommended to receive Top Buttons’ services by local organizations such PACE and Teen Challenge. Then, a boutique session is usually set up for a group of girls – sometimes preparing for a special event like the prom – and each teen is matched with a personal stylist.
“[The stylists] work with the girls on hairstyles, make-up application and then they have a professional photo taken that can be used on social media,” Powers said.
A conference-style event is scheduled for the fall, “Spill the Tea with Top Buttons,” and will include the boutique time, as well as educational pieces on social media safety and understanding themselves.
Top Buttons staff say they aim to partner with local organizations and do not want to work toward their goals in a vacuum.
“We aren’t competing with other non-profits,” she said. “We want to collaborate, not compete because it takes all of us. These girls really depend on us.”
So far, the reviews from the girls who have participated have been strong.
“Top Buttons has taught me that I am not an object and I am not defined by what I wear or how much skin I show,” said 16-year old Zoey.
Kaitlyn, 15, agrees.
“Top Buttons has shown me that I can still have style and walk as a confident Christian young woman,” she said.
Powers said Top Buttons’ growth in the county has been “overwhelming and humbling” and, after a Christian radio station aired a story on the organization, interest expanded even further.
In October, Top Buttons will open a “non-profit in a box” in Nashville, with the framework and guidelines set up by Powers and her team.
“[Expansion is] scary, but it’s not about me as a person — it’s the Lord and our team,” Powers said. “We aren’t getting too big for our britches. These are foundational things that we are investing locally and online.”
Powers and her husband, Brent, live in Lakeland and have four children. A Polk native, she graduated from Auburndale High School and later from Southeastern University in Lakeland.
Currently, Top Buttons’ has seven part-time employees and about 60 volunteers.
Top Buttons is located at 236 North Kentucky Avenue in Lakeland; 160A East Summerlin Street in Bartow and opens in September at 226 W. Central Avenue in Winter Haven.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at topbuttons.org.
