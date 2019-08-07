Mosaic Train Derails
Map provided by Florida Department of Environmental Protection

POLK COUNTY – A locomotive train derailed in the middle of the night at Mosaic’s New Wales phosphate mining facility in Mulberry Aug. 1.

Approximately 45 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the soil adjacent to the rail, which happened at approximately 1 a.m.

“There were no injuries, and no known offsite impacts or impacts to waterways,” Mosaic spokesperson Callie Neslund said. “A contractor is onsite to oversee product recovery and soil clean up.”

According to a map provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the spill took place in close proximity to what appears to be a man-made water body.

Consult the FDEP website to be alerted by email of any state pollution incident to your email.

Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments