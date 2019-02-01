BARTOW – Leo Longworth tried his best to keep secret who the winner of the George W. Harris Jr. Leadership Award was at the Bartow Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting this past Saturday — but it didn't last long.
“This year I'm pleased, really pleased, with who won,” he told the crowd of about 300 people at the Bartow Civic Center. “I'm going to try to keep the cat in the bag, but at some point the cat is going to come out.”
Longworth, the winner of last year's award, went on to say that the winner was chosen from 12 nominees and is a Bartow-born recipient, a member of the Leadership Bartow 11 class, a graduate of Bartow High and left Bartow in 1979 to become a professional dancer.
“Now the cat's out of the bag,” Longworth said.
Longworth continued describing the winner — fellow Bartow City Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer — naming the many organizations Pfeiffer has started or been an important part of during the past 30 years. Some of those include the Tour de Tow bicycle marathon, Main Street Bartow, Bloomin’ Bike Ride, Chalk Art, being recognized as the volunteer of the year at Bartow Elementary School and helping with clean-up efforts after Hurricane Irma, just to name a few.
She has served as mayor twice and became known as the “mayor on the move” for her habit of being out in the community, helping.
In accepting the award, Pfeiffer, fighting back the sobs of joy, brought her mother, Mamie Burdin-Clark, to the podium with her. Burdin-Clark was the executive director of the Bartow Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years.
“I would not have won this without her,” Pfeiffer said, adding her belief that Bartow is a great community.
The George W. Harris Jr. Leadership Award goes annually to a graduate of the Leadership Bartow class, a program that enhances civic participation among emerging leaders in the Bartow area. It is oriented toward developing leadership skills, fostering understanding of the major issues facing the Bartow area, improving communications among leaders of disparate backgrounds and interests and motivating them to contribute through voluntary participation in civic activities.
“I was so surprised,” Pfeiffer said. “And I just want to thank my Mom for what she taught me about leadership.”
The annual event also saw a transfer of power. In leaving the chamber presidency, Emily Spath-Clark said her impression of how special Bartow is in doing business has became more evident in the last year. In Bartow, she said, people are more than just another face.
“When you do business in Bartow you are no longer a face in a sea of faces,” Spath-Clark said. “You become a name. You end up loving people, become somebody you want to do business with.”
Spath-Clark also introduced the incoming chamber president, Phil Minden, the president of Bartow Regional Medical Center. As the new president coming in, Minden wanted to make clear the crowd knew what was coming ahead. Minden recently accepted a new job in St. John Riverview to become the president of that hospital, but he added he will remain in Bartow until a replacement for him is found at BRMC.
“Then I will work with (Chamber Executive Director) Jeff (Clark) so we can provide a smooth transition. I want to make sure we do no harm to the Chamber,” he said.
Over the past year, the Bartow Chamber of Commerce has enjoyed success and has numbers to back it up. There have been 45 news businesses added to the chamber, 12 ribbon cuttings and 18 chamber events along with nine “Fun Thursdays.”
“We've seen an 82 percent growth rate in our social media following,” Spath-Clark added.
Spath-Clark also announced that this year the Chamber will embark on a new digital presence and while, she didn't get specific, she did say, “It will be exciting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.