AUBURNDALE — The inaugural season for Tropics SC in the United Premier Soccer League just keeps getting better.
The Tropics fought off their opponents from Boca Raton FC and the weather during the UPSL Florida State Division Championship Game July 6 at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex, winning 3-1.
Victor Parreiras scored twice and Ricardo Diegues added an insurance goal late in the game in the victory for Tropics SC, which finished its first season 15-0 (11-0 in the regular season).
With the victory, Tropics SC will now compete in the UPSL National Playoffs, beginning July 13 with a game against Maryland-based World Class Premier Elite in Savannah, Ga. That match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and the winner will move on to the UPSL’s Final Four in Dallas-Fort Worth later this month.
The state championship represents another milestone in a string of such achievements lately for the larger Tropics soccer organization, based in Polk County, which includes three teams: Florida Tropics SC, which is the organization’s signature team and competes in the Major Arena Soccer League; Lakeland Tropics SC, an outdoor professional development team competing in USL League Two; and Tropics SC.
Tropics SC was added to be the organization’s second developmental outdoor team, with the purpose of serving the organization’s larger goal of forming a fully-professional USL League One team in the coming years.
In addition to the achievement of Tropics SC, Lakeland Tropics SC recently hosted a home game in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup — the nation’s oldest continually running soccer tournament.
That tournament includes professional teams competing in Major League Soccer, the top professional league in the United States.
Panagiotis Iakovidis, a thoracic surgeon and the president of Bond Clinic, is the majority owner and CEO of the team.
Many players for Tropics SC also play for the organization’s MASL team, which plays its home games at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, including Parreiras, who was dominant in the four-game playoff run.
For more information on everything concerning the postseason run for Tropics SC and all of the Florida Tropics teams, visit www.fltropics.com.
