LAKELAND – One of the world’s longest continually operated soccer tournaments is coming to Polk County for the first time in history.
The Lakeland Tropics, getting ready to start their third season in USL League Two on May 11, will host The Villages SC Buffalo in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. at Lake Myrtle Sports Park Stadium in Auburndale.
It is the second straight year the Tropics have earned a berth in event, which has been held every year since 1914. However, last spring, Lakeland had to travel to Midland, Texas, for its first round game, losing 3-0.
“This is a great culmination of several years of hard work by the team, coaches, and our organization as a whole, and most importantly, a great reward for our community and fans to be able to host a U.S. Open Cup game,” said Tropics CEO Dr. Panos Iakovidis. “May 7th will be about great soccer and the pride of being involved in one of the great events in the sport. We are thrilled for everyone, and can’t wait to welcome one of our biggest rivals to play in our biggest game ever.”
The rival was almost instantaneous, as The Villages SC provided the opposition in May 2017 in Lakeland’s first ever USL game, which drew over 6,000 fans to Bryant Stadium. The two heavyweights traded shots before the Tropics pulled out a 4-3 win, and also took a 3-1 road win against the Buffalo as well.
The two teams finished tied for second in the USL League Two Southeastern Division with identical 9-3-2 records, but the Buffalo advanced to the playoffs on a tiebreaker.
In all, the tournament will boast a field of 84 times, including a record 52 professional teams.
The first round will commence May 7-8 and consist of six Division III (USL League One) pro clubs and 32 Open Division teams (USL League Two, National Premier Soccer League, local qualifiers) in head-to- head, single-elimination competition.
The second round follows on May 14-15 and introduces 25 Division II (USL Championship) professional sides. Division I Major League Soccer teams enter in the Fourth Round on June 12. The opponent and venue for the winner of the Tropics opening round game will be announced on April 17.
Every game of the 2019 U.S. Open Cup, including those in the First and Second Rounds, will be available for fans to watch on ESPN+.
