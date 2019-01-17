LAKE WALES — It started as a hobby.
It was 2001 and Rob Robillard was working as an optical engineer and living in his native New Hampshire with his family. His work meant a lot of international travel, mostly to Asia, and Robillard become something of a “maple ambassador,” bringing it with him and sharing its potential uses while on his business trips.
Around that time is when Robillard — now a Lake Wales resident — decided he wanted to make a maple-flavored spirit. He settled on whiskey, had his father build him a still, and a passion was born.
“I started moonshining in my backyard as a hobby,” Robillard said. “It took practice — when I first started making the stuff, it was terrible. But you learn and you learn.”
Robillard certainly got better at his craft, so much so that he began building up a loyal customer base. The growing demand for his whiskey, which he named Cabin Fever, got to be such that it was a bit of a hassle.
“People are coming to the house to get their maple moonshine and it was getting to be too much,” Robillard recalled. “It just blew up — it was like we were selling the fountain of youth.”
Robillard and his wife, Melissa, decided to run with it and make the hobby a business. Operating independently, Cabin Fever grew and eventually was being sold in 15 states. As often happens, offers came from larger companies to buy the mom-and-pop operation, and eventually Diageo Brands — which owns many of the most well-known alcoholic beverage brands in the world — came calling with an offer in 2012 the Robillards couldn’t refuse.
“We sold that brand and it changed our lives,” Robillard said.
Cabin Fever went national and, eventually, Robillard had an opportunity in 2016 to purchase his company back, which he took. In the meantime, he and his family moved to the Lake Wales area, following his son, who had gone to college in Florida.
Melissa Robillard became the chief financial officer for Bok Tower Gardens and that is where Rob Robillard, a master distiller who has become a well-regarded figure in the whiskey industry, will be presenting a whiskey tasting and pairing class Friday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m.
The class is open to members and non-members at Bok Tower Gardens, and will feature the kind of insight often only available at functions for professionals within the industry.
“(I thought) ‘Let’s open it up to people who appreciate whiskey,’” Robillard explained. “Some of them you cannot buy in stores — it’s going to be a real education as far as a tasting of whiskeys.”
Among those being shared will be Robillard’s new project, Walrus Blood. One of the distinctive traits of this new product is an innovation: putting two oak cubes in the bottled product to continuously age the whiskey.
“Some people think it’s a gimmick but it changes the color and the flavor of the whiskey — it tastes a lot better,” Robillard said.
More information and tickets for the event can be purchased at boktowergardens.org or by calling (863) 734-1222.
For his part, Robillard remains passionate about whiskey and passionate about being an entrepreneur. Sharing his own story, and engaging with others who share the spirit, has become one of the driving motivations for the Lake Wales resident.
“That’s what gets me out of bed every morning — to go out, tell the story and interact with people,” Robillard said. “There’s never a stopping point — it’s a journey.
