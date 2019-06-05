WINTER HAVEN — Larentiis Smith isn’t big on titles.
The Winter Haven native spends several days each week volunteering at Winter Haven High School, but he says it’s not something he does for recognition.
“I don’t do things for that,” Smith said. “I just like giving back.”
Smith, 40, may not do volunteer work for the recognition, but it has found him anyway. On May 9 in Bartow, Smith was honored as the Volunteer of the Year for Winter Haven High School at a ceremony hosted by Polk County Public Schools. Smith has been volunteering on campus in some capacity for more than a decade.
“In appreciation of your faithful service … and the selfless giving of your time, talent and energy,” the award read in part.
A self-proclaimed “music guy,” Smith spends most of his time volunteering with either the school’s marching band or choral groups, though over the years he says he has done a little bit of everything.
“Wherever they need me, I’m there,” Smith said.
His work with the high school students is just one element of a life centered around music.
“I was born into music,” he explains. “I grew up in a house with a piano.”
Smith’s home church is First Missionary Baptist Church of Winter Haven, and much of his love for music was sparked from Sundays spent there. He was as young as 12 when he first started teaching music. Smith marched in the band at Winter Haven High, where he graduated in 1998, and went on to march in the band at Florida A&M University.
Smith, who moved back to Winter Haven from Tallahassee in 2010, never strayed far from music — or from Winter Haven High, volunteering when he would return home to visit.
His work has involved several choirs, an adult band and volunteering at other schools. Smith also has served as the band director at Webber International University and, for a very brief time, was the board president at the Ritz Theatre in 2017. He aspires to explore opportunities in film and currently has an adult band he runs titled Bishop and Brothers Entertainment.
This Winter Haven native is a Blue Devil through and through, though, and says he has an accomodating day job that allows him to volunteer.
“This is my home school — my heart is here in Winter Haven,” he explained.
It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, Smith will tell you, as he has enjoyed getting to feed off of the talent, diversity and energy of the music students on campus over the years.
“I’ve worked with kids here from heavy metal to country music,” he said. “There’s a lot of talent here.”
Smith was informed that he had won the volunteer award by Winter Haven High School Principal Gina Williams, who also praised his dedication to the school’s students. While he may not do what he does for titles, he says now that he has been recognized with one it does feel pretty good.
“It’s an honor — I felt good about it,” Smith said.
