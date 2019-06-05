WINTER HAVEN – City Manager Mike Herr said May 22 that he will be proposing an increase to the skate park construction budget during a city commission meeting on either June 10 or June 24.
Herr later told the Sun that he and city staff were working toward a $250,000 increase to the budget.
The original plan was to build a $630,000 skate park on the west side of Lake Silver, using Winter Haven Downtown Community Redevelopment Agency funding.
“I think at the end of the day we need to come together as a team and bring this project back for some additional revenue so we can do this project right the first time,” Herr told the city commission May 22.
After speaking with experts, Herr said that it will cost more than $630,000 to build a 25,000 square foot skate park. Between now and June 10, Herr said he would be talking with city finance staff to make room in the budget.
“This added amount should get us a lot closer to building a really fun skate park for all to enjoy,” Herr said.
Mayor Brad Dantzler said once the new skate park is done, city staff should plan to demolish the old skate park and upgrade Rotary Park with other fun facilities.
The skate park contract was awarded, in part, to a group called Team Pain, a group with nationwide skate park construction experience. Initial plans state the park should be complete by June 2020, but a construction upgrade may push that date back.
