20 years of Pickin In the Park

WINTER HAVEN – Twenty years ago downtown Winter Haven was a ghost town compared to how active it has since become.
The city commission and area businesses like Six/Ten have invested a lot of money on parks, new construction and encouraging people and businesses to live and set up shop downtown. But Winter Haven Assistant City Manager T. Michael Stavres said it is community activists like Nat West who add value to these financial investments; that there were multiple ingredients to the recipe of reviving downtown Winter Haven.
According to all of those interviewed, Mr. West played a large role in starting the process of reviving downtown Winter Haven.
“(Nat) is constantly doing something down there,” Stavres said. “All of those things work together, all integral parts of making downtown vibrant.”
West returned the compliment saying that Stavres and many other city employees have given him remarkable support over the past 20 years.
Pickin in the Park started back in 1999. Nat West on banjo, his wife Jane on vocals and neighbor Eddie Bruner on guitar, the Lake Howard / Lake Cannon area neighbors decided to play music in Central Park with a goal of helping to get more people to come downtown.
“There was nothing going on downtown,” Bruner said. “Nat decided to get things going Friday nights and other events followed. Nat was the instigator that started something good.”
Jane made songbooks so people could pick out what he or she wanted to hear and sing along. Initially, every Friday night between October and May, the trio and others who joined them entertained Winter Haven residents downtown, not asking for anything in return.
Soon Les Sabah started playing bass and Judy Jarvis added vocals and Bob Howard joined the band on drums. As members of the band got older, Sabah started having health problems. Squire Smith took over on bass and concerts went from every Friday to once a month and now a few times per season.
Before retiring, Nat West was a hospital administrator at three Florida hospitals for 40 years, 20 as vice president of Winter Haven Hospital. He has a long history of advocating healthy living, both in diet and in mind and spirit. West does not seem to have slowed down over the years.
“Nat’s community involvement and love for Winter Haven has been a focus for as long as I have known him,” Squire Smith said.
The band members of Pickin In the Park inspired other Winter Haven musicians to do free concerts on Friday nights, West said. Eric Garnett volunteered to organize Praise in the Park and Stephen Cornelius has taken over since, West said. Sally Anderson leads Musical Hammers, a group of musicians, including West, who play dulcimers, stringed instruments that make music by striking the strings with small hammers. Grant Piche organizes the Jug Brother’s Band on other Friday nights.
“Whew, what a fun bunch,” West said of the Jug Brothers. “We are probably the only community in the state of Florida that has free music downtown every Friday night from October through May”
Charter band member Eddie Bruner said it may sound like the band has been trying to make the community a better place to live but there have been other benefits.
“We didn’t know it would be giving back to us also,” Bruner said. “Some songs are associated with fans. Kids that danced to our music now have kids of their own. It’s the circle of life. It’s worth a million dollars to us and I wouldn’t trade those moments for anything in the world”
In addition to bringing music and Friday night crowds to downtown Winter Haven, over the years West has served the community in many other capacities. As a board member on Winter Haven Public Education Partnership, West led efforts bringing music and free libraries to area elementary and middle schools. West also helped get the Cambridge International School advanced curriculum into Winter Haven High School.
Stavres said Nat has also led the effort of getting young musicians to showcase their talents at the Gram Parsons Derry Down house downtown. As thanks, the Winter Haven community initiated an effort to install a statue of a little boy reading a book in the center of Central Park, not far from where the band will be playing Friday night.
The plaque reads, “Inspired by the example of Nat West a beloved community volunteer, whose actions remind us to do whatever we can, whenever we can, wherever we can.”
The Pickin in the Park concert Friday, Oct. 5 starts the 20th season that the band has been playing on Friday nights in downtown Winter Haven.
